“Sunday, September 8th at 12:00 noon, Eastern Daylight Time, Dr. Rima Laibow shall take us on a journey to expose this plan for what it is. It's an evil plan for the annihilation of humanity that has been in the making since the 1930s that has taken on a new twist and turn that is effective and fully operational.

The death star is fully armed, weaponized, equipped and ready to go. All its pieces are in place starting with the secret meeting of The Good Club in 2008 at the Rockefeller University only blocks away from the United Nations. It is time for them to press the button to give the go signal. It is time for them to execute on their plan.

The right wing and the left wing belongs to the same bird. They take turns, but they are working together.

It is time for us to wake up and take our place in the unfolding human drama of conscience versus submission. He that has a soul, let him stand with the chorus of the light and living. He that has sold his soul through bargain, compromise, gain, fortune and reward, let him be arrested and pay the ultimate price of death, damnation, woe and sorrow.

The choice is yours.”



—Dr. Rima Laibow

DR RIMA LAIBOW

SUNDAY, September 8, 2024

CoVID, VAX, MPOX

Why ALL NATIONS Should Exit the UN NOW & How to Go About It?

Pact for the Future & More!



https://246BajanVibesRadio.com

https://246bajanvibesradio.com/246-live/

https://PreventGenocide2030.org

https://gem.godaddy.com/s/1119ea1

Dear Truth Seeker,

We are living in perilous times. A time between the living and the dead. A time like no other since since the dawn of civilization and recorded history that began some 5,000 years ago. We are being challenged on the cusp of a changing Age, which will set the course of human history for the next 2,160 years. Only since the 1st and 4th centuries AD has mankind been caught in the vice grip and struggle to choose between good and evil in a phenomenal way. Yet, light must prevail. Light must overcome darkness. The next Age is the dawning of the light. One that leads to a Golden Age! Out of the darkness comes the light.

We are faced with choices, yet we do not have sufficient information to evaluate our options unless we become fully aware and enlightened by staying abreast of the myriad of issues unfolding in our times at multiple layers and strata of evolutionary change.

Traps and deceptions are everywhere. Propaganda is extreme! If ever there was an existential time for action, that time is now!

A plan so subtle, a plan so treasonous, a plan so treacherous, a plan so wicked, a plan so evil that it is hard to conceive that it is real. Many good men and women are caught in its trap without the slightest sense of awareness of that which is coming into being. The babies and innocent are sacrificed. They are flung against the alter of shame, disgrace, dishonor and madness to die a slow, unrecognized and cruel death while the band plays on in the background.

Choose wisely!

Sept 8, 2024







