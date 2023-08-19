Forensic Clarity: Diana West Analyses Of What Karen Kingston Said, And How The Story Jumped The Tracks
No New Information At Press Time About Karen Kingston
Diana West has just published part 2 of her reportage on Karen Kingston, you can read it here.
In a storm blown dark grey sky, one kite is mine, and I hold tight to the handle. What color is my kite?
I’ll say red.
Maybe it’s all I have, maybe it’s all I know:
The difference between light and dark, good and evil, runs between words, rests upon words—some…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.