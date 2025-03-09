Former Ambassador Condemns "Obscene" Lies About War In Ukraine: US Funded NGOs & Post-British Empire UK Plotted Conquering Of Russia To Take Over Whole World; Ground Laid 1990- 2014, In Post USSR Void
Reveals Also What European Dilpomats Knew And When They Knew It: How USAID "Flooded The World With Money" For Decades To Create The Potemkin Village. "All Is False, Pascal, All Is False."
I think the interviewer, Pascal, does an excellent job, and my ear is relieved to hear a new Ukraine war contrarian voice, from a non English speaking country. He says everything in a way that feels new—cadences, word choices, phrases—the “music” of it—and one can pick up new dimensions and insights. American English has entirely different underlying architecture, very fact oriented and forthright. It makes it more difficult, as if in some way the language was designed to deflect.
José A. Zorrilla is also a film director and author, and speaks, in addition to his native Spanish, Castilian, French, German, English and Italian. Also some Chinese and Russian.
Last night I listened to Kunstler's podcast with Tom Luongo, which was fascinating. Luongo speaks very highly of Alex Krainer and mentioned an article he had recently posted on Substack, which suggests that we are in the midst of a total geopolitical realignment with the potential for a tunnel between Russia and Alaska and a land bridge across Western Canada.
The more I've been watching the geopolitical moves, the more convinced I've become that a realignment--a cosmic shift from the post WWII model is underway, so I read Krainer's Substack with curiosity. Krainer has also written a book on Bill Browder and the Magnitsky Act which I read during the early days of Russia gate. He argues basically that the post WWI model (which was later taken up by the Trilateral Commission) which basically carved the world into three zones of influence--North America, Western Europe and the Asian Pacific was engineered into being in large part by Neville Chamberlain and Britain--and that far more than appeasement--Chamberlain played a double game supporting Hitler and allowing Czechoslovakia to be crushed in order to forge the goals of said trilateral power. (He explains much of this in a video embedded within his Substack)
In the various comments you included, the person in that long one seems to imply that there was no justification for military intervention in Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan, and that is the case with Russia and Ukraine. I agree with the first three, but I disagree adamantly with Russia not being justified. In my opinion they were fully justified in taking the action they did. They were forced to because they knew that the US deep state and NATO were planning to use the overthrown Ukraine proxy state to take on Russia. I applaud Putin for going in and closing the bioweapons labs and the Nuland/Bush/Obama/Nazi regime there. The Ukrainian people will be better off as part of Russia. And I hold the US deep state responsible for all the deaths in this conflict.