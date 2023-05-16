“When the revolution comes…”

You only have to go back in media history to 2017, to find many versions of the cute story of the Staley brothers, Jes and Peter:

Jes, the older, an international banker, who rose through the ranks of JP Morgan and then took over Barclays, and Peter, the younger, also a banker, (bond trader) who became a revolutionary and iconic AIDS Activist in ACT UP and later TAG (Treatment Action Group,) in his 20s.

TAG, unlike ACT UP, could take money, openly, from "pharma;” In South Africa, the equivalent group is called TAC (Treatment Action Campaign.)



“Following approval of several effective antiretroviral drugs in 1995, Treatment Action Group pressed government and industry to conduct research to understand the long-term effects of the new drugs.[4]

In 2002, TAG began raising awareness of the impact that tuberculosis (TB) was having on people with HIV in the developing world. In 2007, the organization received a $4.7 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to foster increased international advocacy on TB/HIV research and treatment.[5]”



Peter Staley was central to the entire 1980s Act Up Super Op, which delivered to Pharma/Gov a revolutionary set of demands that would relieve them forever more of the need to test drugs for safety or efficacy. This coup, the importance of which can not be overestimated, began with the dam-break FDA rapid approval of AZT in 1989. It was approved (on rigged data) in 17 weeks, very much against the confidence of the FDA.

Peter Staley is the most iconic AIDS activist in the world, with Ivy League positions, documentary films, and countless honors and awards to his name. His bother, Jes, seemed to inherit a refracted glory; Between them they were saving the world from its failures of “awareness” and the stories poured forth.

I’ve read most of them, and they go like this: The gay activist brother, (Peter) in the elite east coast Staley family, came out in 1985, and enlightened the straight elder banker brother, (Jes) about the whole ACT UP esprit, (“fighting” for lives, meaning more drugs, faster, cheaper;) The elder brother was very proud, and in turn, transformed himself into a pioneer of global progressive banking, LGBTQ rights, “responsible banking,” “shared prosperity,” “sustainable development goals,” and so forth. Now they could attend galas together, with the likes of Katie Couric and Bill Clinton, and everybody could bask in awards and honors. There was no homophobia. They were theoretically opposites, yet on the same train, utterly compatible, very proud of each other. A story everybody in NY high society could get behind.

But then, in 2022, things took a turn, and there was trouble in paradise. The stone throwers found themselves tied to the nation’s darkest public name: Jeffrey Epstein.

Since the government of the US Virgin Islands filed suit against JP Morgan for its role in enabling Esptein’s trafficking operations, and since hundreds of emails (or more) emerged revealing how close Jes Staley was to Epstein, and since Jes Staley had to resign as head of Barclay’s bank this year in the wake of this whale sized new scandal—no more stories about the brothers.

Suddenly, it seemed Jes Staley had no brother. All Jes Staley media stories, this time around, did not mention his famous brother anymore.

Peter Staley, for his part, also did not mention his brother’s central role in the Epstein saga, on his ultra progressive, by the numbers Twitter feed. Then again, why would he?

The US Virgin Islands sued JP Morgan in 2022, for enabling Epstein’s operations, while he was living in USVI.



“According to the lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in the federal court in Manhattan New York, “JP Morgan knowingly, negligently and unlawfully provided and pulled the levers through which recruiters and victims were paid and was indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise. Human trafficking was the principal business of the accounts Epstein maintained at JPMorgan.”



—The Virgin Islands Consortium, Dec. 29, 2022

I have no personal animosity toward Peter Staley, nor do I hold him accountable for the actions of his brother, but this is a study in media whitewashing. And I’ll tell you why I think this matters.

For the record, in 2009, I filed suit against another TAG activist, not Staley, for libel. That case, which never made it before a jury, as I was deemed a "limited purpose public figure," is here.

By some accounts the two (Jes Staley and Jeffrey Epstein) exchanged hundreds of emails, by others, up to 1200. And they included what some are calling code for dark activities, not yet clarified.

Jes Staley to Epstein: “Say hi to Snow White for me.”

Epstein to Staley: “What character would you like next?”

Staley: “Beauty and the Beast.”

After 30 years at JP Morgan, Jes Staley became Chief Executive Officer of Barclays Bank in the UK, in 2013. He resigned in 2022, following a probe into his ties to Epstein by British regulators.

Jes Staley, when asked about his relationship with Epstein, (video below) says he has been “very transparent.” He sounds very hesitant and nervous.

The video below that one, is a characteristically reverential Rolling Stone interview with Peter Staley, where you can hear him apply his AIDS activist principles to Covid, stating epidemiologically absurd things about how “the virus” (Covid this time) spreads indoors and outdoors, etc. This was—in case you don’t feel sorry for us—what we had to endure during 2.5 decades of AIDS, before we finally capitulated: The AIDS activist as arbiter of all things post modern-contagion. The kind that never had enough money, even after it was swimming in hundreds of billions of dollars. Always made up out of whole cloth, always quoted uncritically and reverentially, by all media, at all times. Ceasing only to condemn AIDS “denialists” who were slowing down the Saving Lives Train, killing an astronomical number of people by spreading “misinformation.” AIDS activism anointed a person to divine knowledge and even more divine, never questioned, high dudgeon. It was an impossible force to go up against. Here is their latest attack, (a failed one) on PhD mathematician, (formerly working on AIDS mathematics) and author Rebecca Culshaw Smith, whose crystalline work detonates all their propaganda. They still expect major publishing houses to crumble before their demands of censure, but it’s not really working anymore. First The Real Anthony Fauci, by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., (23,205 reviews) and now this whole Staley/Epstein thing.

Have AIDS activists lost their angel wings?

Peter Staley is very close to Anthony Fauci, and you will be astonished if you watch the video below, to see their dynamic and hear how they view themselves, each other, and their contributions to history.

Peter Staley:

“Normally when we talk after 6 pm, we both have a glass of Pinot Noir in front of us.”

Anthony Fauci:

“Are you gonnna pull out a Pinot Noir?”

(Indeed, he did, and poured two glasses. The audience laughed. Anthony Fauci seemed uncomfortable. Was this piece of performance theater by Staley intended to create the atmosphere of a date, or does the bottle of Pinot Noir play a more complex role?)

This is not my story—it’s Whitney Webb’s and others.’ But I have some hard earned observations about what we are looking at here. I can finally do some dot-connecting, and synthesizing with a history that is finally beginning to “make sense.”

AIDS was always governed and run by a very elite global phalanx of “charities,” pious NGOs with vague agendas and non existent successes (they recast failure as success, as cause to be given even more money) bound up with the language and goals of progressive banking globalism; I would say AIDS Inc became, itself, a new form of dark banking— the economics of pandemic emergency-ism and unchecked third world exploitation recast as “saving lives.” It has been claimed that many AIDS charities are fronts for child and human trafficking, as well as fronts for illegal human experimentation in foreign countries.

Hundreds of thousands of AIDS professionals around the world who only had to speak the language of lies, fly around to conferences, and impose this rot on the entire world while they raked in staggering salaries and endless honors. Nothing they said came true, or was true. But they enjoyed a special status that entailed never having to explain themselves. It was Woke on steroids, pretending to be tirelessly “fighting” a crisis they openly admitted must last forever. This was the first and last revolutionary principle of AIDS inc.

Witness it here, in Laurie Garrett’s latest inscrutable, tireless propaganda, for a world of infinite Covid and infinite AIDS. Don’t you dare call it “over.”

No wonder she is Bill Gates’ favorite author. Watch the effortless transition from Infinite Virus to Infinite Money, without even a bridge:

“But HIV is still spreading, sickening, and killing. It never “vanished,” and the still-evolving virus shows no sign of dampening either its pathogenicity or transmissibility. Moreover, individuals must remain on their drugs for life, and the viruses within them may evolve resistance towards the first or second lines of therapy, forcing use of more complex cocktails of increasingly expensive therapies. From 2000 to 2015 alone, global spending on the HIV/AIDS pandemic approached $600 billion, peaking in 2013 and tapering off since.”

There is no separation between “virus” and “money” for these types. Nor is there health or wellness this side of a trillion dollars. Nor should they ever be asked to solve anything for all their hundreds of billions in not-nearly-enough “global spending.”

Here is what I ask you to notice: Those galas, those stages, those shiny elite events honoring GMHC, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, The Clinton Foundation—all of a sudden there is a big fly in the center of it all, and he’s a top banker, a Democrat, and anointed for being the brother of Peter Staley:

Jes Staley.

He speaks their exact language of empty pandemic, social and economic piety, at every turn.

But now something has punctured the whole dirigible: He was the guy at JP Morgan who made it all possible, for Epstein, who banked for him, and kept his depraved secrets, and even partook himself. He’s not only fallen from grace or resigned—the banks are suing him.

“These texts are very incriminating.”

—Robby Soave

One might say, in fairness, that Peter Staley and his brother moved in different worlds, but in fact, they moved in the exact same worlds and spoke the same coded globo-speak language, on those stages.

This sounds different:

“Say hi to Snow White for me.”

What happened to the activist banker and his “sustainable development goals?”

Staley was set to take over for Jamie Dimon, none other, at one point, which would have made him perhaps the top banker in the country. He was no underling. As a USVI attorney said to the judge in the case:

“Staley knew. Dimon knew. JP Morgan Chase knew.”

And then there this: “All roads lead to Staley.”

This case is just picking up speed, and is far from over.

“I used to work for Chase. I hear from friends who still work there that the bank's senior managers - who are largely compensated with bank stock - are jumping ship. Thousands have resigned since the USVI lawsuit because the believe that the following events will occur: 1) Jamie Dimon will be exposed as having broken federal laws to keep Epstein's deposits, 2) whistleblowers will come forward to testify - maybe publicly before Congress - about how they got fired from the bank for filing reports/complaints about Epstein, 3) Jamie Dimon will resign, 4) Jamie Dimon and numerous others will be charged with criminal conspiracy, and 5) the bank's stock value will be in shambles. Please note - Chase is the BIGGEST bank in America. About 30% of the US economy flows through Chase. This Epstein situation might cause Chase to break up.”

Lopinot Shay, comment on YouTube.

And what’s this?

With Jes Staley going down in flames, as the central fly in the ointment, I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that AIDS Inc itself will soon be engulfed in this new incarnation of the scandal.

Birds of a feather flock together.

We tried for decades to take the masks from their faces, but it could not be done. Now they really are being revealed, thanks to the efforts of the government of the US Virgin Islands, and JP Morgan as well as Barclay’s throwing Jes Staley under the bus.

It’s a very big club and we aren’t in it.

Why hasn’t Peter Staley denounced Jeffrey Epstein? He denounces for a living, after all.

Bottom line, far as I can discern: The AIDS cabal is now entangled in the Epstein affair, by way of Jes Staley, and the subpoenas have only just begun.

Look at this strange quote, again:

“Jes, last December, you took charge of 129,000 employees at a bank that has a good record in supporting HIV/AIDS programs and LGBT causes. Do you think: “I need to do more?”

Why? Why did the bank “support” HIV/AIDS programs and LGBT causes? Isn’t it a bank?

How come the guy who made that progressive innovation happen, exchanged up to 1200 emails with Jeffrey Epstein, and in one of them, said he “owes him,” in another that their friendship was “profound,” in another that he was enjoying Epstein’s hot tub, and in yet another wrote that it was “…great to be able to give you a long, heartfelt hug?”

Decades ago, NY Native publisher Charles Ortleb tried to make me see the role of the Wall St. AIDS Activist, Peter Staley—how odd it all was, that he came from Wall St. and was famous overnight. Calling all the shots—a guy in his low 20s.

We didn’t know who he was. We only knew he was the guy who made AZT happen.

How many AIDS charities names will come up, before this is all over?