Clip here. (In Spanish.)

It was reported that there were twelve incidents involving train malfunctions in Catalonia on Jan 20/21, with the one that involved one fatality (the conductor) being the only one reported. Some people are also in critical condition from the accident near Gelida.

Spanish voices on the internet should be listened to. Mostly, like Agent Roger, they point to deep corruption, while non Spanish observers draw a blank, or feel that at least the big accident (death toll now 45) involving TWO derailments and one collision, in Andalucía earlier this week might be sabotage/terrorism, or some kind of mass mind assault from some transnational entity or entities.

All sides agree this is “crazy.”

Pardon profanity in this next image:

As somebody who loves and feels indebted to this nation, have family ties, in fact live there when I am not in the US “dealing with things,” I can only say that listening to actual Spaniards…in my family, not at all anywhere near the Vox etc “right,” or “far right” (quite the opposite, historically) they have a sorrow in their eyes about what is happening with their government.

About an immense betrayal.

About things being “worse” than even their darkest history, which as we know, is very dark. From people who fought that—

I’m just touching on things I have heard.

I want to just look away, see the beauty and deny it all.

It’s getting harder.

I am inclined to blame the EU, before any other entity.