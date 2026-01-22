The Truth Barrier

Ann
16h

I find it hard to accept that it just all of a sudden breaks down everywhere. Just too ‘coincidental’. Looks fishy

certifiably Roger W. Former
15hEdited

Thank you for reporting this. Something has started, it's building up momentum.

It's like in cults, where people know "things" for years, and they go hush-hush don't-say-nothing for years, but "things" are wrong and bad and dark and everyone knows it. But one day, the dam breaks, and people start talking. That's happening now to doctors (general strike announced), to teachers (successive strikes in different regions), and to the transportation workers. Perhaps soon the police will start waking up from the cult.

The EU is part of the hierarchy of the cult, in my opinion. Like in the Soviet Union, the people at the top are the last ones to know people at the bottom have started to speak up.

This whole unraveling thing might be connected to the semi-toppling of the Venezuelan regime. And maybe Israel is also exerting influence in all these events, strikes, scandals, etc.

Spain, the Nation, is ruled by a State that is in service of Soros and the WEF. All political parties are in on it, all banks, all big companies and media. The daily political theater is also doubling as a smokescreen. Many traitors are running things and have been for more than a decade, maybe two decades.

