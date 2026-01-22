Fourth Railway Accident In Spain In Less Than A Week: Reports Of Infrastructure Breakdown, Not Mere Accidents
What Is Behind The Infrastructure Breakdown? Is This One Story, Or Several? Is There An Agenda 2030 Angle? What Has Spain Done To Deserve This? WHERE Is the Worthless Corrupt EU?
Clip here. (In Spanish.)
It was reported that there were twelve incidents involving train malfunctions in Catalonia on Jan 20/21, with the one that involved one fatality (the conductor) being the only one reported. Some people are also in critical condition from the accident near Gelida.
Spanish voices on the internet should be listened to. Mostly, like Agent Roger, they point to deep corruption, while non Spanish observers draw a blank, or feel that at least the big accident (death toll now 45) involving TWO derailments and one collision, in Andalucía earlier this week might be sabotage/terrorism, or some kind of mass mind assault from some transnational entity or entities.
All sides agree this is “crazy.”
Pardon profanity in this next image:
As somebody who loves and feels indebted to this nation, have family ties, in fact live there when I am not in the US “dealing with things,” I can only say that listening to actual Spaniards…in my family, not at all anywhere near the Vox etc “right,” or “far right” (quite the opposite, historically) they have a sorrow in their eyes about what is happening with their government.
About an immense betrayal.
About things being “worse” than even their darkest history, which as we know, is very dark. From people who fought that—
I’m just touching on things I have heard.
I want to just look away, see the beauty and deny it all.
It’s getting harder.
I am inclined to blame the EU, before any other entity.
I find it hard to accept that it just all of a sudden breaks down everywhere. Just too ‘coincidental’. Looks fishy
Thank you for reporting this. Something has started, it's building up momentum.
It's like in cults, where people know "things" for years, and they go hush-hush don't-say-nothing for years, but "things" are wrong and bad and dark and everyone knows it. But one day, the dam breaks, and people start talking. That's happening now to doctors (general strike announced), to teachers (successive strikes in different regions), and to the transportation workers. Perhaps soon the police will start waking up from the cult.
The EU is part of the hierarchy of the cult, in my opinion. Like in the Soviet Union, the people at the top are the last ones to know people at the bottom have started to speak up.
This whole unraveling thing might be connected to the semi-toppling of the Venezuelan regime. And maybe Israel is also exerting influence in all these events, strikes, scandals, etc.
Spain, the Nation, is ruled by a State that is in service of Soros and the WEF. All political parties are in on it, all banks, all big companies and media. The daily political theater is also doubling as a smokescreen. Many traitors are running things and have been for more than a decade, maybe two decades.