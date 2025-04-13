The text below was found in comment section, written by Frances Leader, beneath her article titled: “Exposing Roman Empire 2.0” I thought I would open with it as it is a way to begin to wrap one’s head around “Venice,” the Venetians, and their role in history. Frances’ works reveal the Venetians as the first DNA of the global “Anaconda.”

Frances alone, far as I know, grasps this history. She has been documenting all this for some 20 years. I get overwhelmed easily, with all things “bloodlines.”

When we can’t know something, we can at least try to keep track of who does.

Starting with a set of facts to the side of the entire, overwhelming history:

“How Venice created a fresh water system in their salt water swamp!

“And another interesting fact about Venice:

“The whole city is built on wooden poles, but since they feared that sea water could make the poles rot they covered them in clay, but not any normal clay - a compost of high quality pottery clay, volcanic clay and lime rich clay. This compost made the poles impervious to water and air.

“The Venetians built the entire city on top of them.

BUT the really important fact is that, after many year of pressure, air sealed space and without humidity, now those wooden pole are just like stone, so it's the first ever example of human made fossils, a city build on stone wood poles!”

—Frances Leader

What Frances is telling us about this ancient history can seem—no, is— overwhelming. Few people could grasp it even if they did spend decades in research and writing, as Frances has.

Not until reading France’s article, “Exposing Roman Empire 2.0” did I ever “hear” the “Rome” in The Club Of Rome.

I selected a few outtakes, as screen shots: