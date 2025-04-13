Frances Leader's History Of The Roman Empire: "Today The Club Of Rome Is The Influence That Represents The Essence Of Venetian Methods."
It's All The Venetians?
The text below was found in comment section, written by Frances Leader, beneath her article titled: “Exposing Roman Empire 2.0” I thought I would open with it as it is a way to begin to wrap one’s head around “Venice,” the Venetians, and their role in history. Frances’ works reveal the Venetians as the first DNA of the global “Anaconda.”
Frances alone, far as I know, grasps this history. She has been documenting all this for some 20 years. I get overwhelmed easily, with all things “bloodlines.”
When we can’t know something, we can at least try to keep track of who does.
Starting with a set of facts to the side of the entire, overwhelming history:
“How Venice created a fresh water system in their salt water swamp!
“And another interesting fact about Venice:
“The whole city is built on wooden poles, but since they feared that sea water could make the poles rot they covered them in clay, but not any normal clay - a compost of high quality pottery clay, volcanic clay and lime rich clay. This compost made the poles impervious to water and air.
“The Venetians built the entire city on top of them.
BUT the really important fact is that, after many year of pressure, air sealed space and without humidity, now those wooden pole are just like stone, so it's the first ever example of human made fossils, a city build on stone wood poles!”
—Frances Leader
What Frances is telling us about this ancient history can seem—no, is— overwhelming. Few people could grasp it even if they did spend decades in research and writing, as Frances has.
Not until reading France’s article, “Exposing Roman Empire 2.0” did I ever “hear” the “Rome” in The Club Of Rome.
I selected a few outtakes, as screen shots:
I read an extensive article on Venice a few months back … could have been Frances Leader. Fascinating! Hope I saved the link.
One quick comment: as a goofy kid I loved swords, shields, the movies “El Cid” and “Spartacus.” There were Landmark books (remember those?) in our elementary school library. The one about Genghis Khan became my favorite biography. I read several more books on this topic over the years. The Indian scholar Abijit has posted some fascinating commentary.
Amazing fact from the article on Venice: Marco Polo’s Daddy was a Venetian agent, another intrepid traveler. The Mongols sacked lots of great destinations in Europe. The twin settlements of Buda and Pest astride the Danube, for example. Our daughter’s boyfriend from Hungary answered my question about it: “Oh yes, they depopulated the area several times.” Martha Stewardt has Mongol DNA ... part of her Polish ancestry. This liaison was not the outcome of a date (dinner and a movie) I would wager. Kiev was another favorite of the Mongols.
To the point: How did the Mongol army know where these population centers were located? Marco Polo’s Dad guided them! The bastard! The bastards! The interests of Venice served somehow. I’ll have to brush up on that.
When Venice’s power waned it went underground … never really went away. Influence to our world today to be understood. I will definitely revisit this subject.
Thank you for this post.
I’ll have a discussion with Frances later, as I had no idea she studied the Venetians, also.
I also have studied them, as the Phonecians up until their alliance with the Romans, which they already had established in Scotland and Eboracum, (York, UK), in the third century AD.
You see, King James Stewart was seemingly the descendant of those small black races which were the Phonecians.
And his interest in race colour and the Occult, stems from his roots, in Dundonald Castle, just next to my home in Ayrshire.
And, of course.....just like most Scots, the “Reformation”, was really about continuing the erasure of any connections to a non-Caucasian ancestry.
And that is why, over four thousand ‘Witches’, were horrifically tortured, before burning at the Stake.