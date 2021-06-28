"FRAUD OF UNPRECEDENTED PROPORTIONS"-- Lisbon Court Confirms Citizen's Petition That Portugal's Covid Deaths Stats Were FABRICATED: Only 152 Died "Of Covid" Not 17,000
Those Were Only PCR Tests. Bear In Mind John Magufuli Got Positive SARS Cov 2 PCR "Tests" From Fruit
Breaking News From Portugal: A “Citizen’s Petition” has compelled health authorities to reveal autopsy details of deaths attributed to “Covid-19” between Jan 2020 and April 2021. Now a Lisbon court has confirmed (details to be clarified as we learn more) that only 152 died of what is considered true “Covid”—not the claimed 17,000.
The court document, in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.