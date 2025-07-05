Nick Sortor’s shocking on the scene reportage here.



”If your house was even close to the river bank, it’s gone, swept off the foundation.”

—Nick Sortor

Authorities confirm so far 32 dead including 14 children, clip here.





This is a devastating story. I can barely stand imagining the parents of the missing children. How can something like this happen? It seems like some kind of geo-engineered attack. One can’t call it mere “rain.” Water crashing into peoples homes in the middle of the night? Just as with West Virginia last year, the people were not warned, and the forecasts were nowhere close to accurate.

But at least the rescue efforts are coordinated and efficient.

Also, what the devil is this? A “multi vortex wedge tornado” in New Jersey? Three dead.

They will blame climate change.