Freedom Bridges: Canadian Trucker Convoy Makes Its Way To Ottawa Forming Blockade Against Trudeau's Covid Dictatorship
"The number of truckers, family members and supporters descending on Ottowa is now estimated at 500,000 people, 50,000 + trucks. Yes, you read that right. Estimated half a million people."
Are these truckers all that stands between us and an engulfing “vaccine passport” global tyranny?
Who among us ever thought about the possibility that trucks would become a symbol, a medium, and a vehicle for preserving freedom against a darkening new world order?
Wow.
Never again will we Americans make jokes about Canadians.
