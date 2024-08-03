I was saying to a friend earlier today that if you were a child in the 1970s, you will for the rest if your life look upon gymnastics as the sport that belongs to Russians and Romanians, though other nationalities are welcome to participate.

I decided to stay in my time warp and indulge my 1970s nostalgia. I was surprised to find such a raw and honest documentary as this.

Tomorrow’s film will be about Nadia Comaneci.

Her story is much happier than Olga’s, has a much happier ending. Everything was easier for Nadia.

Olga was in the grip of a man it is no exaggeration to call evil, and as a coach, a genius. That famous fumble in Munich in 1972 has an unthinkable story behind it.

Both of them take your breath away.

Here’s the now banned “Korbut Flip.”