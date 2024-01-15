Friend Of Ours Has Lost Nieces and Nephews in Gaza Bombings, Father Has Lost Leg, Family Has No Home
GoFundMe Link Below
Ahmed is a friend of my son, Jeremy, who works at a falafel place here in Granada.
If you are able to help his family, no amount is too small, and it is very appreciated.
Jeremy sends his deep thanks as well.
I will never trust GoFundMe again after what they did to the Canadian truckers.
I don't know what to say about GoFundme. This is what Ahmed set up and I can't change it, it is what it is. Thank you to all of you who have donated and to anybody who has not because they don't trust GoFundMe, I understand—I will ask my son if there is perhaps a PayPal address. Is PayPal just as bad? Help me out. Thank you.