From Tyranny To Awakening: Trailer For Vera Sharav's New Documentary About The Power Of The Human Spirit

From The Creators Of "Never Again Is Now Global"

Celia Farber
Jun 15, 2024

Interview with Vera Sharav, by Dan Fournier, here.
Vera wrote the forward to my new book Incurable Us that Skyhorse will publish in August. Thank you Vera!
The evolution of Mankind along with the Spheres, Kingdoms and Elementals proceed under Divine guidance. The drive to live and thrive is not an idea or a concept. It is an impulse from the Cosmos Logos. Humanity is not recent; we are ancient. We imagine/create something new in concert with many entities both seen and unseen on their own paths of evolving higher with the lurking companion of dark shadow––losing one's way. Ultimately, freedom cannot be based on human laws, because laws devoid of Spirit also restrict (laws always accompanied by exceptions rending them meaningless). Living morally is independent of any limitation. One prerequisite is recognizing/acknowledging evil, and then comprehending/encompassing that force to arrive at wholeness.