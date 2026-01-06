What the LA Times, NY Times, Washington Post, and finally, San Jose Mercury News did to Gary Webb is something that deserves more attention. A journalistic atrocity.

Reporters like Gary Webb come along maybe a few times a century.

What killed him was being right. And being naive about American journalism—his great love.

Every time I think of his own editors throwing him to the CIA media wolves, signing his death warrant, it makes me nauseous. It was their story. (They were just as responsible for it as Webb was—they commissioned it, shaped it, fact checked it, and profited off it.)

The act here was one of sacrifice—Webb was scapegoated and sacrificed, to appease the CIA, and restore calm in US media.

These sacrifices are common in American media—they are a central feature.

It happened to me, in 2006, but with one critical difference: My editors never turned against the story that set off the firestorm. I was well aware that if they did succumb to pressure from AIDS Inc, Fauci, Gallo, Larry Kramer, TAG et al, that I would not survive.

No journalist can survive it, as it is designed not for mere income, reputation and career loss, but to mimic an execution. The goal is for the reporter to suicide from the intense pressure of the public humiliations. In most cases, as was the case with Webb, the marriage also falls apart, when the pressure causes the spouse to abandon ship. When the reporter is killed, the family always say there was no foul play. Always. Michael Hastings, Gary Webb—it’s another feature. They know all this. They have detailed profiles of every important person in the reporter’s life. They aim for the target to be isolated—as he was.

I read that as part of his ritual humiliation, he was punished by being put on a beat covering constipation in horses, in a small town. That sounds true.

I imagine he had a rough childhood, because that’s the only reason anybody gets involved in this line of work. To forget and to escape.

Nothing is more low than the very creators of the project—the editors—to turn on their reporter, who did all the hard, dangerous, dirty work, to bring them this piece of historic journalism. Seven trips to Nicaragua. I bet he got paid a few thousand dollars. (Another forbidden topic.) I bet he drove an old car. He was of a breed that isn’t around anymore. Not a peacock—a real, to- the-bone reporter. These soft, wealthy, media men around today—they’re girls. They’re scared of spiders, and loss of public esteem. Scared of not winning awards, or being invited to fancy dinners and parties. Certainly, they’re scared of stories.

Rest in peace Gary Webb. You gave your life so we could learn how the CIA let cocaine be smuggled into Los Angeles, to fund the contras in Nicaragua. So we could learn about weapons trafficking—about the true nature of “the good guys,” who were anything but good, and who hated America.

Gary Webb’s investigations also lead to Epstein, in ways rarely discussed.

Webb’s work is more relevant today than ever. Or, better to say, the world can “get it” now, decades after the 7 articles appeared.

I think personally that yes, it’s likely he was killed. The two bullets—

But also, they’d already killed him. His life was impossible! If he didn’t kill himself, he wanted to. That’s how dark these people are, in their voodoo and witchcraft. Their public shaming arts. By the time he was possibly offed, he was no longer a threat.

We should list and name everybody in US media who had a hand in the sacrifice of Gary Webb. Done so the media landscape that followed in his wake would be sterile, obedient, and post-journalistic.