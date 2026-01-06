The Truth Barrier

Joe
1h

In the mid-80s I was a young Marine in an infantry unit, based out of Camp Lejeune area. One Monday morning, one of our (new-ish) guys from our mortar section wasn’t there for morning roll call. A rumor started circulating that he had been sent down to Honduras for training. I remember thinking how strange that is, because, as far as we knew, we didn’t have a military base down there.

A few years later, in the early 90s, I found myself in Tela, in northern Honduras. I became friendly with a stone carver who would whittle the stones he found into amulets, charms, earrings and so on. He would go on rock hunting expeditions deep into the (largely roadless, even today)swamp and jungle that is northern Honduras (and Nicaragua) (think Mosquito Coast). He was particularly fond of jade, and, as a local, knew the general areas which were likely to yield good stones to someone with no mining equipment. Over the course of some beers one evening, he told me a story that I have never forgotten, and taught me more about American foreign policy than any history book (or podcast). He said that one day, while walking the trails of NE Honduras, he was startled by the sound of an airplane that got louder and louder and suddenly appeared overhead and then dropped out of the sky, seemingly disappearing into the bush a couple of miles from where he was. He thought the plane had crashed, because there was no (publicly acknowledged) airfield in the area: people, and goods moved by foot or canoe or small boat, not by giant aircraft. As he approached the general area of where the plane has disappeared, he found himself on the outskirts of a jungle airfield, with rather primitive perimeter fencing separating himself from the strip. Through the fencing he could see a large (he said American) cargo plane being loaded with what he said were bales and bales of marijuana, other packets (that he took to be cocaine), and, curiously enough, hundreds of (live) parrots and tropical birds in cages. He was caught surveilling the place by roving Honduran guards who took him into custody and interrogated him, but, did, after some hours, let him go, once they were convinced that he was who he said he was, and not a spy or whatever.

That evening, it clicked into place for me….the missing mortar man from my unit. Allegations about the US being involved in drug smuggling. Oliver North. One of the last pieces of my foundational faith in the (general) goodness and honesty of American leaders crumbled that night. I didn’t yet know about Gary Webb or Howard Zinn, but I had read the Quiet American and now could see the pattern of deception.

To anyone interested in what the bloody, operational side of US interference in Central America looked like during those years, I highly recommend reading the book Rubicon X, and keeping up with Sean Griobtha here on Substack. There are many reasons, but after reading that book, I will never celebrate any intervention in another country by the Americans, no matter how many Venezuelans are (apparently) “dancing in the streets”.

Thanks for keeping the memory of Gary Webb alive, Celia. You are kindred spirits. I’m enormously grateful you, at least, are still with us. God bless you!

Ray McGinnis
2h

An important story. Thank you Celia for reminding us of Gary Webb and his essential expose on the CIA and drug money and its impact on African-Americans in LA and beyond.

