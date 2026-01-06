Gary Webb Died To Tell America How The CIA Was Trafficking Cocaine And Weapons To Fund The Contras: His Work Is More Relevant Than Ever
Was He Murdered? He Was Murdered Long Before His Death. Blame The Nation's Three Leading Newspapers, And—His Editors. John Kiriakou, Former CIA, Sums Up The Gary Webb Story. It's Time To Name Names
What the LA Times, NY Times, Washington Post, and finally, San Jose Mercury News did to Gary Webb is something that deserves more attention. A journalistic atrocity.
Reporters like Gary Webb come along maybe a few times a century.
What killed him was being right. And being naive about American journalism—his great love.
Every time I think of his own editors throwing him to the CIA media wolves, signing his death warrant, it makes me nauseous. It was their story. (They were just as responsible for it as Webb was—they commissioned it, shaped it, fact checked it, and profited off it.)
The act here was one of sacrifice—Webb was scapegoated and sacrificed, to appease the CIA, and restore calm in US media.
These sacrifices are common in American media—they are a central feature.
It happened to me, in 2006, but with one critical difference: My editors never turned against the story that set off the firestorm. I was well aware that if they did succumb to pressure from AIDS Inc, Fauci, Gallo, Larry Kramer, TAG et al, that I would not survive.
No journalist can survive it, as it is designed not for mere income, reputation and career loss, but to mimic an execution. The goal is for the reporter to suicide from the intense pressure of the public humiliations. In most cases, as was the case with Webb, the marriage also falls apart, when the pressure causes the spouse to abandon ship. When the reporter is killed, the family always say there was no foul play. Always. Michael Hastings, Gary Webb—it’s another feature. They know all this. They have detailed profiles of every important person in the reporter’s life. They aim for the target to be isolated—as he was.
I read that as part of his ritual humiliation, he was punished by being put on a beat covering constipation in horses, in a small town. That sounds true.
I imagine he had a rough childhood, because that’s the only reason anybody gets involved in this line of work. To forget and to escape.
Nothing is more low than the very creators of the project—the editors—to turn on their reporter, who did all the hard, dangerous, dirty work, to bring them this piece of historic journalism. Seven trips to Nicaragua. I bet he got paid a few thousand dollars. (Another forbidden topic.) I bet he drove an old car. He was of a breed that isn’t around anymore. Not a peacock—a real, to- the-bone reporter. These soft, wealthy, media men around today—they’re girls. They’re scared of spiders, and loss of public esteem. Scared of not winning awards, or being invited to fancy dinners and parties. Certainly, they’re scared of stories.
Rest in peace Gary Webb. You gave your life so we could learn how the CIA let cocaine be smuggled into Los Angeles, to fund the contras in Nicaragua. So we could learn about weapons trafficking—about the true nature of “the good guys,” who were anything but good, and who hated America.
Gary Webb’s investigations also lead to Epstein, in ways rarely discussed.
Webb’s work is more relevant today than ever. Or, better to say, the world can “get it” now, decades after the 7 articles appeared.
I think personally that yes, it’s likely he was killed. The two bullets—
But also, they’d already killed him. His life was impossible! If he didn’t kill himself, he wanted to. That’s how dark these people are, in their voodoo and witchcraft. Their public shaming arts. By the time he was possibly offed, he was no longer a threat.
We should list and name everybody in US media who had a hand in the sacrifice of Gary Webb. Done so the media landscape that followed in his wake would be sterile, obedient, and post-journalistic.
In the mid-80s I was a young Marine in an infantry unit, based out of Camp Lejeune area. One Monday morning, one of our (new-ish) guys from our mortar section wasn’t there for morning roll call. A rumor started circulating that he had been sent down to Honduras for training. I remember thinking how strange that is, because, as far as we knew, we didn’t have a military base down there.
A few years later, in the early 90s, I found myself in Tela, in northern Honduras. I became friendly with a stone carver who would whittle the stones he found into amulets, charms, earrings and so on. He would go on rock hunting expeditions deep into the (largely roadless, even today)swamp and jungle that is northern Honduras (and Nicaragua) (think Mosquito Coast). He was particularly fond of jade, and, as a local, knew the general areas which were likely to yield good stones to someone with no mining equipment. Over the course of some beers one evening, he told me a story that I have never forgotten, and taught me more about American foreign policy than any history book (or podcast). He said that one day, while walking the trails of NE Honduras, he was startled by the sound of an airplane that got louder and louder and suddenly appeared overhead and then dropped out of the sky, seemingly disappearing into the bush a couple of miles from where he was. He thought the plane had crashed, because there was no (publicly acknowledged) airfield in the area: people, and goods moved by foot or canoe or small boat, not by giant aircraft. As he approached the general area of where the plane has disappeared, he found himself on the outskirts of a jungle airfield, with rather primitive perimeter fencing separating himself from the strip. Through the fencing he could see a large (he said American) cargo plane being loaded with what he said were bales and bales of marijuana, other packets (that he took to be cocaine), and, curiously enough, hundreds of (live) parrots and tropical birds in cages. He was caught surveilling the place by roving Honduran guards who took him into custody and interrogated him, but, did, after some hours, let him go, once they were convinced that he was who he said he was, and not a spy or whatever.
That evening, it clicked into place for me….the missing mortar man from my unit. Allegations about the US being involved in drug smuggling. Oliver North. One of the last pieces of my foundational faith in the (general) goodness and honesty of American leaders crumbled that night. I didn’t yet know about Gary Webb or Howard Zinn, but I had read the Quiet American and now could see the pattern of deception.
To anyone interested in what the bloody, operational side of US interference in Central America looked like during those years, I highly recommend reading the book Rubicon X, and keeping up with Sean Griobtha here on Substack. There are many reasons, but after reading that book, I will never celebrate any intervention in another country by the Americans, no matter how many Venezuelans are (apparently) “dancing in the streets”.
Thanks for keeping the memory of Gary Webb alive, Celia. You are kindred spirits. I’m enormously grateful you, at least, are still with us. God bless you!
An important story. Thank you Celia for reminding us of Gary Webb and his essential expose on the CIA and drug money and its impact on African-Americans in LA and beyond.