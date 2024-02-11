Gates Of Hell: Siege On Rafah Appears Imminent, Despite Protests From International Community, EVEN US and Canada— US Media Brands IDF Invasion Of Rafah And Inevitable Bloodshed "Necessary"
Is "Endtimes" A Way Of Saying There Is No Longer Any End To Mercilessness? If This Happens, It Will Be An Act of Open, Unashamed Mass Human Sacrifice
CBC Coverage here:
Al Jazeera coverage here:
Kirby: “That’s where they were told to go.” (KIRBY!)
Hamas: This would end all hostage negotiations.
Israel: Determined to move forward with the plan. To hell with everybody.
Here’s a YT comment giving insight into the position that “Arab hatred” is the root cause of all of Israel’s woes:
@AbdulEssa-kp4vf Israel has prevailed despite being surrounded by enemies. It's actually Arab hatred of Israel that led to the destruction of Gaza. Once Hamas is gone, the Palestinians living there will have a chance rebuild the Gaza Strip and form friendly relations with us, if only they'll choose peace like the vast majority of Jews and Israeli Arabs have done.
Another commenter counters:
“Zionists never tire of taking what's not theirs.”
I thought to myself today, as I read this, "what can I/We do to stop this?" The immediate answer was "spread the word," aka bring awareness to this, but then I realized, we already do. That's what's happening on substack daily.
But then I thought about it: us on substack already know this. We know this information, so in our action to bring awareness to this, to ultimately stop it, are we truly changing anything?
The answer is no. If I'm telling someone who knows this about this, then what change really occurs? We just learn something new? Well what does that do.
But if I share this information -- with someone in my circle -- that's never heard this before... what have I really done?
I've now opened up someones eyes to something new about the world (granted their ready of course). And yes, in today's world, by doing that, we could be starting an online fight.
But here's the thing, what if its not online. What if we sit down with people that we know - who may not know this infomration -- and then share it with them and have discussion. Heck, we could do it today at the superbowl (idea coming :)).
But the takeaway here is, how can we truly start to wake people up? Esecially new people?
Becuase once we start to do that, wake up new people, more and more stop falling for their lies, and start seeing the truth.
Super long comment, but wanted to throw my thoughts out there. :)
It was always from the beginning an open act of depravity mercilesness murderous killing of innocents, because nobody stop ever Israel from the path of erase the palestinian from the Holy Land.
This was from the beginning the zionist project, and the west with their verbal gymnastics and their complicity, imposing a nightmanre to the inhabitants of those lands. This is the meaning of settler colonialism, an anachronic late expression of this ideology and practice, in this case in the form of a racist ethnocracy, who has their better (worst for humanity) expression in the Likud party and their fascist criminal leaders: only to listen to them, is to contemplate the horror of other times transmutated in a today exceptional case of psycho-pathology transfer, from the nazis to the european jews, the trauma develop itself into the victims yesterday being the perpetrators of today of the horrors their suffered, in an incredible cultural apparatus virtuosism of brain-washing (in Israel and to the world), and now, openly, incarnating the monstruosity the nazi germany did with the jews, doing now them on the palestinians. There no excuses for them, there are no excuses to the western countrys complicity in the horror. The only braves who took the stand against this madness and blood party and lies, were the Yemenis and Southafrica. We let the palestinians suffer alones (as we did with the yemenis too).
The only solution now is not rethoric: the gazans need that the arab and western countrys take direct action, I think in an immediate economic and militar and diplomatic was, to intervene the IDF and stop the massacre. There are not more words of concern to bring to the israeli regime, they don´t care, simply.