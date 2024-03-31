It was life changing for me, and many of us. As I write, I am out of time, as it is Easter Sunday, but this is the promised post at which people who wished to connect from yesterday’s gathering may do so in comments.
I love you, and I give thanks to God for you all, every day.
Happy Joyous Easter Of The Heart everybody. Peace be with you.
Gathering Point For The Zoom Group That Met Yesterday
I've watched these last couple of weeks as the brown dirt in our yard has yielded the beginnings of peonies and all kinds of other flowers. Spring is such an appropriately beautiful time to celebrate Easter. Nature is a constant testament to a God that loves us.
Joy fills the air, Celia.
HE has Risen!
Easter blessings to all from Brasil.🙏🌞🇧🇷