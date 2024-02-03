Imagine these children.

Names of 11,500 killed Palestinian children and infants.

Israeli forces appear to open fire at people waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Al Jazeera report of civilians besieged by Israeli forces, women forced to strip, men taken outside and shot: “They killed them all.”

Palestinian child with third degree burns.

Palestinian man killed by sniper lays dead on ground; anybody who approaches him to remove his body will likely also be killed.

It is being reported that Israelis dressed as medical staff, and as Muslims, ambushed and executed three Palestinians, including one partially paralyzed child.

Mother carries dead son, says he was shot by Israeli forces in the hospital.

Israeli teacher attacked by his own students for wanting humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israelis of all political persuasions come together to protest and block humanitarian aid trucks.