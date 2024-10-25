Germany, quo vadis?

It’s all very sad and disturbing what has happened in Germany.

The levels of intolerance and sheer chaos that have enveloped the country defy comprehension for anyone who has previously held the values and spirit of the Enlightenment as the measure of German excellence; Namely that spirit which radiated outward from ”Das Land der Dichter und Denker” (The land of poets and thinkers).

The good name that German intellectualism once enjoyed has been subverted and made a mockery of under the current stewardship of German cultural and political elites. This rich inheritance has literally been squandered with attempts to expunge it from memory by dumbing down the people, short circuiting their capacity to think for themselves and to think critically, and most importantly, by sowing division and foisting the attendant, latent authoritarianism onto the public sphere.

What makes Germany unique is something that today is ignored and increasingly erased from memory: It is the fact that Germans were called upon and, in fact, exhorted, to think for themselves. Yet today it appears they are as unwilling or unable to do so as any other Westerners. This is remarkable for all the lamentable reasons.

The strategy underlying this deficit and decline is unconscionable and disgraceful beyond belief.

Prime examples of the recent, precipitous demise of the German intellectual and moral trust and capital are the blatantly induced Covid hysteria, the warmongering (by a country that has absolutely no business engaging in this posture), the crackdown on free speech rights encoded in the constitution, the prosecution and punishment of dissidents either languishing in jail or under severe pressure for their critique of the current state of the judicial system, the imposition and enforcement of absurd cultural constrictions, arbitrarily overlayed onto the German mind (a prime example being the made up, divisive ideological ploy of “gendern.”)

On top of all this, Germany has a media landscape second to none in wanton propaganda, ideological fixation and mind bending infantilism, all resulting in further deep division within the body politic. And the list of divisive ploys goes on and on.

It is beyond question that the Enlightenment standard bearers of German culture and edification are turning in their graves at the sheer recklessness in the demolition of the humanities, which they painstakingly formulated as refining, ennobling, life affirming, life enhancing endeavors and open fields of inquiry gifted to all of humanity. Germans, in the land of “Die Gedanken Sind Frei” (The Thoughts Are Free) are being subjected to creeping censorship in their public broadcasting for which the public foots the bill!

People are afraid to say what is on their minds, and opt instead to avoid speaking, side stepping all controversy and in many instances seeing their only hope for normalcy in leaving the country. Many simply do not want to live any longer in the midst of the induced chaos that the once great bastion of freedom of thought and expression has become.

It appears that the current stewardship has negligible interest in, or respect for, their own tradition, which has in the past enjoyed longstanding and world wide recognition and has been the calling card par excellence for Germany, an entree for Germans into the wider, cosmopolitan and intellectual world, and has at times even represented a lifeline for Germany. Dare one ask what vaunted values the current cultural and political elitist caste has concocted in the place of Enlightenment values?

Today’s ignoble and ignorant stewardship of such treasures is certainly to be lamented and the ensuing deficits and the resulting decline must urgently be remedied.

The German people must feel called upon to rise to the task, to stop working against their own interests and to be true again to their Enlightenment roots.

Noone else can do it for them. They need not look around for role models from which to draw inspiration. They just need to invoke Immanuel Kant. “Sapere aude!” (“Have the courage to use your own reason!”)

—Joseph Molitorisz PhD