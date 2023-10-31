Glass It—The New "Get Your Damn Shot."
There's "Flatten" People, But Then There Are The "Glass It" Crowd. How To Win Friends And Influence People
I sit here and the word “obsolete” comes to mind. In the upper Manhattan sky outside, the sound of choppers—so overwhelming I called my precinct to ask what is going down, didn't want to call 911 of course. I left a message. How absurd. Well, nobody answered, so I left a message, asking why all the choppers, what is happening? I wanted to ask: Is it the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.