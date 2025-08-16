MSNBC Headlines:

Fail? I thought it was just phase one? Zelensky goes to DC on Monday. They succeeded, surely, in establishing the diplomacy that might lead to a peace deal.

How does global media find so many awful people to fill these positions at all these outlets? Is there an “Awful Person Global Media Academy?” Tagline: “Where We Train You In A Long, Lucrative Career In Distortion, Un-Original Thinking, And Outright Propaganda.”

Alex Jones says EU/NATO has a 20-30 year plan to control populations, extend the war, create a police state, sustain itself economically, and break up Russia into five parts. “That’s the official policy of the EU and NATO,” he reports.

”We’re talking about a four quadrillion dollar global debt. So do they need a thermonuclear war? They don’t need a little piddly war.”

—Daniel Estulin in conversation with Martin Armstrong a must listen.



”Well, the EU wasn’t properly designed to begin with.”

—Martin Armstrong

(They came to Armstrong when they were creating the Euro.)

EU-NATO Leadership Are Donkeys

What are they thinking? They’re suiciding Europe. How can Europe be rid of them?

Comment from comment section:

Baby Talk in Swedish Media.

Though it qualifies as psychological masochism, I go through Google’s wormhole over to Sweden (Google.se) to read Swedish media’s 100% predictable, EU-Globalist propaganda, at times like this.

Started with “DN,” Dagens Nyheter, Sweden’s largest daily newspaper.

Lo and behold, they’d sent a correspondent to Kiev, where a small group of Ukrainians were protesting against the Trump-Putin summit. No mention of the fact that 76% of Ukrainians want immediate peace (naturally) and this small gaggle is a highly curated fishbowl. Shame on DN for disgusting de-contextualization and controlled spin. AS IF this is how most Ukrainians feel.

Headline: “How Can The US President Meet The War Criminal Vladimir Putin And Offer Him Ukrainian Soil. This Is What Ukrainians Who Demonstrated Outside The US Embassy in Kiev Are Wondering.”

“It’s like when Chamberlain met Hitler in 1938, “ says Olena Sjunkina, “who fled the occupied Donetsk.” She appears to be weeping.

It’s in Swedish but you can watch the clip here if you like:

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1GRaS9h73v/

Swedish media could not locate a Ukrainian who welcomes the end of this war?

I agree, concript the 60,000 unelected EU leaders to the front.

