I am flabbergasted by Caroline Kennedy’s tasteless, below the belt assault on her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. I wasn’t going to write about it, but it’s everywhere, of course, so—here it is.

It is as though the Globalist Kennedys have utterly lost their minds, and decided to just go scorched earth, and burn down the family name, if it means stopping Bobby from being confirmed tomorrow, as head of HHS.

Even more disturbing than Caroline’s attack, are those of her son Jack Schlossberg, who seems possessed. He’s been attacking Bobby with a tone of truly wicked, nasty, and unhinged contempt form many months. But recently, he out did himself by mocking Bobby’s spasmodic dysphonia.

I would never have believed it if I didn’t see it—it’s in this clip.

Don’t the Kennedys pride themselves on defending and supporting all people with handicaps or disabilities?

The mind boggles.

Why isn't Caroline Kennedy concerned that her son is acting possessed for all the world to see?

Jackie would have put an immediate stop to all this. So would all the the deceased Kennedys—Jack, Robert, Teddy. Ethel.

In this one, Jack creeps contemptibly on Usha Vance, in a clip that brings new dimensions to the word “predator.”

As for cashing in on, and exploiting the family name, and likeness—what does Caroline call this? Seems to me he is trying to invoke his dead uncle, her brother, John F. Kennedy Jr.

Here, Jack baits the media to go after his many cousins, to trash Bobby, with him.

Here he is making devil hand signs, in an article about some very serious lies he told in the context of a legal case.



A fraction of the massive outpouring of disgust people are expressing on X:

Here’s the UK press again doing our reporting for us: How Vogue embarrassed itself trying to make a columnist out of Jack Schlossberg.

Here he calls himself a “pervert” for asking if Usha Vance is “hotter” than his grandmother, Jackie Kennedy.

Here’s RFK Jr. testifying before Congress in 2008, on the harmful effects of mercury.

The Kennedys, besides Bobby, seem to love mercury. And autism. And every other hell wrought by the poisoners.

They perpetually assert that their dead patriarchs, Jack and Robert, would have loved all the poison, the mercury, the “vaccines” too, and that Bobby is stealing their names to exploit for his agenda. Even though they have the name—Robert F. Kennedy—through all their foundations, which are, one hears, amply funded by Big Pharma.

Bobby is expected to not use his own name, which happens to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He is expected not to speak, not to fight, not to do anything, as they mortify the legacy with their relentless flogging of any and all globalist talking points.

Watch this; It’s a globalist oil spill.

Hostile DC press throwing annoyed questions at Bobby as he walks and keeps silent.

We are never told about the many family members who support him. And Bobby, meanwhile, refuses to ever say a bad word about any family member, to his credit. He only ever says that he loves them, and that all families argue and disagree.

I’ve called my Senators and left messages—it’s 1:20 am here and in writing this post, my main feeling is sadness. Since betrayal is the saddest thing in the world.

I’ll put up a Zoom tomorrow so we can all watch the Senate Hearings together.

It will be historic, and a white knuckle experience. But whatever happens, the truth about the medical industrial pharmaceutical cartel is already out, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the voice that broke the sound barrier.

Nothing will ever change that.

I believe Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will be confirmed tomorrow, as the Director of Health and Human Services. If it does not happen, we are forever captured by a deadly, parasitic anaconda, that believes it has the right to continue to maim and kill Americans for profit.

The Globalist Kennedys attacking Bobby should be deeply ashamed of themselves.

They don’t even seem to want to see the JFK and RFK files declassified. They have nothing in common with the American people. They’re just hopeless. And they’re disingenuous.

Nobody ever said the de-class would “ease the pain,” of their loss. The idea is that it will reveal the truth about the most significant and traumatic events in American political history. And this is owed to all Americans.

Kerry wants to conflate the removal of Anthony Fauci’s security with the death of her father.



Only Bobby has been honest about the fact—the demonstrable fact—that Sirhan Sirhan didn’t kill their father.