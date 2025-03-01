GO ROMANIA! A Very Bad Day For EU, Election Rigging Crime Gang, As Romanians Take To The Streets In HUGE Numbers To Take Their Country Back: "We Are Romania And Cālin Georgescu Is Our President!"
"This Time We Won't Let Them Arrest Him."
Watching these clips filled my eyes with tears. I was in Romania during the collapse of communism, after the Ceaucescus were killed. I was there in the fall of 1990.
The Romanians were deprived of their rightful liberation after so many years of tyranny, as the corrupt Illiescu regime overtook the power vacuum left by the assassinated Ceaucescus.
The Romanian people are incredible, and this is their birth moment. The fight for freedom from the new “Iron Curtain” in Eastern Europe (imposed by the blue-hued communist EU) is on. This all feels so very much like 1989.
The Truth Barrier Stands With Romania
This was one of my father’s favorite songs, and we used to play it all the time:
It's wonderful to see people defending their country against the NATO nazguls.
not only Nato but also EU should be completely dismantled. I left before Europe became one big mess. Before rules upon rules and taxes upon taxes were used to suppress the people. The Romanians have been under communism and recognize it when they see it. I hope the eyes of Europeans will open soon, of how their govts are abusing their powers and the people are underfoot.