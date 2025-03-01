Link here.

Watching these clips filled my eyes with tears. I was in Romania during the collapse of communism, after the Ceaucescus were killed. I was there in the fall of 1990.

The Romanians were deprived of their rightful liberation after so many years of tyranny, as the corrupt Illiescu regime overtook the power vacuum left by the assassinated Ceaucescus.

The Romanian people are incredible, and this is their birth moment. The fight for freedom from the new “Iron Curtain” in Eastern Europe (imposed by the blue-hued communist EU) is on. This all feels so very much like 1989.

The Truth Barrier Stands With Romania

Imagine saying something like this:

This was one of my father’s favorite songs, and we used to play it all the time:



