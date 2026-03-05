“Imagine there’s no heaven

“It’s easy if you try

“No hell below us

“Above us, only sky

“Imagine all the people, living for today (ah)

“Imagine there’s no countries

“It isn’t hard to do

“Nothing to kill or die for

“And no religion too

“Imagine all the people, living life in peace (yoo-hoo)

“You may say I’m a dreamer

“But I’m not the only one

“I hope someday you’ll join us

“And the world will be as one

“Imagine no possessions

“I wonder if you can

“No need for greed or hunger

“A brotherhood of man

“Imagine all the people, sharing all the world (yoo-hoo)

“You may say I’m a dreamer

“But I’m not the only one

“I hope someday you’ll join us

“And the world will live as one.”



Lyrics by John Lennon

(allegedly)

Before I start to write more about what the networks have branded the “War In Iran,” despite factions of the WH insisting it is not at all a war, but “strategic strikes,” I want to set a foundation for seeing, seeing through, thinking, and thinking through.

We want to cling to old paradigms of “war,” of standards, of governments, of what the United States is or isn't—would or would “never” do in a war.

To understand why none of it “makes sense” anymore, we have to step outside the Matrix, if you will permit the cliché.

I’ve found some things that enable me to address it, and I will do so in the next post.

But let’s step to the side for a moment.

There are countless “content creators” who tell in various ways the story of occult mass conditioning, through music, fashion, media, and tech, in the post Podesta Files (Wikileaks) last decade.

But now I think I’ve found a diamond in the ruff.

One who, to my mind, gets it exactly right, in short, very vivid clips. I want to acknowledge that a lot of “waking up” stuff over the last decades was only a new layer of cynical conditioning, using the binary model of exploiting your particular distrusts and biases to shuttle you into a new false “truth” station.

That said, for now, I feel this channel, run by a man calling himself Dimitri Revolt, is sound. That just means it fits with all I have gleaned and observed over the past decade.

He’s French, so even if you don’t take too much of an interest in all this, you can work on your French. (His name, Dimitri, suggests he may have Russian origins as well.)

Link here.

Here’s where he explains how deep the patterns run, even in (especially in) Disney films.

And in this clip, he describes how AI is driving the epochal shift toward global, digital governance. All coded, right before our eyes. There are no longer, for the discerning observer, any “sides.”



His website (English, French, Spanish and Russian) is RealityRevolt.com.

I’ll be posting Dimitri’s content as we go, as he addresses many things we all puzzle over.

