The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
a-gent Roger W. Duelist's avatar
a-gent Roger W. Duelist
1h

"And no religion, too"

Religion is a word difficult to pin down. One possible meaning is "commitment". Humans should have no commitment, no goal, no purpose, just like animals, mindless, reactive, hopeless, faithless, loveless, and this was the credo of Aleister Crowley, and the famous Austrian Painter, and many gurus and experts in communication.

Another meaning of religion is the most obvious one: scrupulousness. People who strive for precision, to the point of exactitude, in the pursuit of service, because they freely choose to live to do good to other people. Today, there is a plague of uncertainty, and ignorance is the currency of the intellectually proud.

Yet a third meaning, probably the most hated, the most unpopular: religion is submission to the Supreme Love. God is Love, the Primary cause of all that exists. But in our Babylonic times, rebelliousness is a virtue.

By the way, about the moniker of Mr. "Dimitri Revolt". Saint Demetrius is a Christian Saint from the fourth century, called a Great Martyr. The word martyr is also confusing the cause and the effect. Originally it meant simply "a witness". But people get "martyred" because they are witnesses and won't shut up. Anyway, maybe this podcaster means to say something like "the victims must stand up and fight back".

Reply
Share
Marcia Chimento's avatar
Marcia Chimento
2h

There have been some stunning essays by esc on Substack which reveal the method, and just how long the goal has been pursued.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture