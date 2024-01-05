I finished the book!

Now to clean up, set things right, beg for forgiveness, start over.

I have lost friends, maybe permanently, (truly, no joke) because nobody could reach me or expect any normal conduct from me in many months. “I’ll call you back. I’m on deadline. The book will be finished in like 3 days.” I said that in September and in October and in November…you get the idea.



Truly my favorite Muppets ever and I just stumbled upon it. I was looking for muppets with typewriters….



At 2:33 Kermit says: “We all are what we are.”

This is really really wonderful.