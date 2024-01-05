I finished the book!
Now to clean up, set things right, beg for forgiveness, start over.
I have lost friends, maybe permanently, (truly, no joke) because nobody could reach me or expect any normal conduct from me in many months. “I’ll call you back. I’m on deadline. The book will be finished in like 3 days.” I said that in September and in October and in November…you get the idea.
Truly my favorite Muppets ever and I just stumbled upon it. I was looking for muppets with typewriters….
At 2:33 Kermit says: “We all are what we are.”
This is really really wonderful.
Good News!
Congrats Celia! Is it just me or did the first segment with Kermit and Fozzie discussing what they really are strike a perfect chord to how we should be talking about trans identity?
[Kermit] Well, Fozzie, the thing of it is though, you're not a real bear, not a real natural bear. Now those cows, those are real cows. But a real bear, he's got sharp teeth... Do you hibernate? You're not a real bear. [Fozzie] Well, look, I feel it in my very bones. [Kermit] Wait a minute, you don't even have bones. Anyway, that's what my brain put together... LOL
Congratulations Celia! I’m so proud of you and our combined efforts in this book. Trust me from my perspective…. It was well worth the wait. This is more than just another book. It’s a barn burner; it’s an expose. It tells the story from the perspective of an accomplished and acclaimed writer/journalist combined with my 44+ years of clinical experience and medical research. God put us together in a Divine Appointment for a time such as this to proclaim TRUTH and LIGHT in this dark and deceptive time. God spoke through his prophet Hosea 4:6 about 2800 years ago declaring that His People DIE for lack of knowledge. Has this prophecy EVER been more powerfully fulfilled than in the last 4 years? I think not….
