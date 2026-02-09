Link here.

I got my start (first 10 years in journalism) at a pop culture magazine—SPIN. Although I was relegated to the “non-music” side of the magazine (the AIDS investigative column Words From The Front, primarily) I still had to be quasi-fluent in pop culture, and contribute ideas and (when they let me) occasional pieces.

I now see “pop culture” as a political (even geo-political) beat, and plan to write more about it, transcending these old inhibitions—that only “rock critics” could write about such things with sufficient expertise.

I encircle “Bad Bunny,” as I said in the last piece, as an “OP.” A major one, at that. Seems to be a world socialist revolution OP of some stripe, as well as the next incarnation of mass woman-hatred. He is clearly very obedient to all the current messaging points, from cross dressing, to anti-caucasian/anti-American, to dissing English, to openly pornographic, anti-life lyrics.

When this grandma cries out: “Who is he?” we may laugh because she is funny, but in fact, she asks a profound question.

If this is real, and he really sounds this bad, then it’s got to be a degradation ritual for the masses?