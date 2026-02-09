Grandma Despairing Over Bad Bunny Goes Viral
More Serious Than It Seems
Link here.
Previous Bad Bunny coverage here.
I got my start (first 10 years in journalism) at a pop culture magazine—SPIN. Although I was relegated to the “non-music” side of the magazine (the AIDS investigative column Words From The Front, primarily) I still had to be quasi-fluent in pop culture, and contribute ideas and (when they let me) occasional pieces.
I now see “pop culture” as a political (even geo-political) beat, and plan to write more about it, transcending these old inhibitions—that only “rock critics” could write about such things with sufficient expertise.
I encircle “Bad Bunny,” as I said in the last piece, as an “OP.” A major one, at that. Seems to be a world socialist revolution OP of some stripe, as well as the next incarnation of mass woman-hatred. He is clearly very obedient to all the current messaging points, from cross dressing, to anti-caucasian/anti-American, to dissing English, to openly pornographic, anti-life lyrics.
When this grandma cries out: “Who is he?” we may laugh because she is funny, but in fact, she asks a profound question.
Link here.
If this is real, and he really sounds this bad, then it’s got to be a degradation ritual for the masses?
Pat Buchanan looks wiser with each passing year, doesn't he?
I'm going to exile myself to Mars if I even hear or read the name "Bad Bunny" again. It is E-V-E-R-Y-W-H-E-R-E, from the bus stops in LA and the fresh veggie section at my organic grocery, to the online discussion of the latest quirks in Mac OS Tahoe. Has anyone already created a verb form with appropriate usage patterns for it? "I was bad-bunnied by my angry neighbor yesterday."
Now apparently, the US military is even threatening to carpet bomb Iran with thumb drives of Bad Bunny recordings and ads. You cannot escape.