5:19 am.
I’m wondering how everybody fared on Christmas Eve this year.
It’s a good night for missing everybody.
Carmen gave me a green bell, and I’m sitting here listening to it. It has such a beautiful sound.
I’m going to use it to bring back memories, if I can’t bring back friends.
Green Bell
Merry Christmas Celia, and to all of us cherishing life and humanity. God bless everyone and may He send his angels to watch over and protect use and guide us all in His work and His Name.
It's good to hear from you on this lonely Christmas eve, Celia. I have felt such a strong sense of camaraderie with fellow humans this year but most of them have been online. Thought I might venture out to a Christmas eve service tonight but I don't belong to any particular church and so ended up sort of sampling some local ones online. The choirs were too out of tune for me to get into the spirit. Looks like more esoteric inner work for me in the year ahead. I'm praying as hard as I can for all of us on Team Humanity, and for the True and the Good to triumph!