Greg Reese’s latest report here.

The fact I find to be a show stopper is that the photographer who got the bullet shot is the very same photographer who photographed GW Bush on 9/11 in the classroom, reading to kids. His name is Doug Mills.

If you want to hear a very entertaining riff on that, I have found none better than Enfant Terrible Owen Benjamin, who does “conspiracy comedy” better than anybody.

You can skip to about 14 minutes in, if you want to start with the July 13 material.

Clip here. (Skip first 12-14 minutes.)

For all his shock tactics, Benjamin finds details nobody else finds. He’s not trying to be part of the club, at all, as far as I can tell. I don’t think he’s “right about everything.” I do think he’s cornered a fusion art form, which is conspiracy theories woven into comedic performance. It makes it all much less tedious.