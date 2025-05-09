Share this postThe Truth BarrierGuest Faints On Fox News Mid SentenceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreGuest Faints On Fox News Mid SentenceCelia FarberMay 09, 202565Share this postThe Truth BarrierGuest Faints On Fox News Mid SentenceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore496ShareClip here.65Share this postThe Truth BarrierGuest Faints On Fox News Mid SentenceCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore496SharePreviousNext
A little jab'll do ya.
Fainting is not uncommon and can be due to a multiplicity of causes. However, in this post-Covid vaccine era it raises new questions. I hope this young lady gets a thorough evaluation, especially if she received vaccines.