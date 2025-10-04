Hamas Accepts Trump's Peace Proposal, Approves Handover Of The Administration Of The Gaza Strip, Seeks Further Negotiations And Agrees To Release All 48 Remaining Hostages
Trump Demands Israel Immediately Cease Bombing Of Gaza, Israel "Readying Itself To Implement The First Stage" Of The Peace Plan" Trump Says He Believes Hamas Is "Ready For A Lasting Peace."
BBC link here.
Al Jazeera reports that Israel holds almost 10,000 Palestinian political prisoners, including 400 children.
In this post, I was merely reporting the news.
Ex UK Ambassador Craig Murray "As for Blair being made effectively Governor of Gaza, this is so sickening as to be beyond belief. The man who killed a million Iraqis on the basis of lies about weapons of mass destruction (WMD), who has made hundreds of millions of pounds through PR services to dictators, whose Tony Blair Institute has drawn up “Gaza Riviera” plans for Trump, and who has been discussing with western oil companies the takeover of Gaza’s gas field, is touted to administer the mass grave which Gaza has become." https://consortiumnews.com/2025/09/29/craig-murray-what-fresh-hell-is-this/