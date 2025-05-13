“There's something happening here.

What it is ain't exactly clear.”





Clip here.



Very insightful analysis by former CIA intelligence analyst Larry Johnson. He thinks it’s impossible to overstate how unprecedented the tensions are right now. He openly admits it is impossible to say what is going on exactly, and cites a famous Hollies song to that effect—said it would make a perfect music track for these days, if this were a movie.

(He said The Hollies, but I now realize he meant Buffalo Springfield.)

This song.

I’ve been listening and reading different perspectives all day. My gut feeling is that yes—it’s over between Trump and Netanyahu.

Been thinking about the symbolic nature of that $400 million 747 the royal family of Qatar tossed to the US Dept of Defense.

“Gentlemen, you look like you need a Presidential aircraft.”

Domination move?

I can’t quite work out what Qatar wanted for all the money it invested in US politicians and heads of agencies, like Pam Bondi, who was getting $115,000 per month from Qatar, starting in 2018. (Contract below.) Qatar money everywhere, but to what end?

President’s first stop will be Saudi Arabia.

He said he will be making a really really big announcement this week.

It must surely be financial, and global. I don’t know why Melania is not with him.

People in the know, they know, or think they know, that President Trump’s relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman (pictured, in 2019) goes back to Mandalay Bay.



Trump and Bin Salman 2019

From BBC

Grok answered my question.





Scahill clip here.

The 747 From The Royal Family Of Qatar

I think of it as a political prop like no other in all of history —that plane.

A massive, outrageous, and maximally provocative prop.

Scale, symbolism, power, and transport machine.

I think…without it, (the 747, not even used) this big, surprising, unexpected shift, away from the historic US-Israel alliance, would not be registered (on any of us) the same way. Trump is a genius of PR and statecraft, after all. But this is way more than PR. It’s absurdism, or a rap video, or something.

It means, or could mean, in some strange way that all wars will end soon, in favor of even more money being made by ending them. Not “wars.” I should say “demolitions,” by Israel and the US. Maybe it’s not so “complicated.” It’s time for the great REBUILD.

None of us understand how it all really works.

My simple thought:

It feels like: Trump just signaled to his ex, Israel, that his new boyfriend gives him a flying palace 747 instead of fleecing him, and dragging him into an unwanted and unwinnable war with Iran.

I have realized today that everything is absurd.

Israel is like a woman.

“Now I aint saying she a gold digger—”

[Classic Kanye West here.]

Are we allowed to laugh, or do we have to be indignant?

Look at that thing!

I asked Grok what would the implications be for US-Israeli relations if President Trump receives gifts from Qatar?

Grok confirmed that it signals a wavering of US support for Israel. The Jerusalem Post may have jumped the gun, reporting that Trump was

See below:



Owen Shroyer clip here.

Mark Levin is of course beside himself.

Milo’s Tweet was the best one I saw all day:

If you want to support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (only ~$1.25 per week!).

You can also make a one time donation:

One Time Donation (PayPal)

Thank you! 🙏

And huge thanks to all who are already paid subscribers.