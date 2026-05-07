The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
23m

Here we go again. The one difference 6 years on. WE KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING!!

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
29m

My God, these people simply cannot stop, can they? There is so much profit in "vaccines," and so much population control in causing fear and panic, that these miscreants cannot resist terrorizing the population of the world for fun and profit.

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