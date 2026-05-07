So they’re putting the mouse images on top of the CGI Hanta Virus AI now.

Laughter is rare these days, but I found it so funny.

Hold on little mousey!

No laughing matter:

Tedros thanks Sanchez for letting the Hanta ship (owned by the Bio-Warfare/mRNA family) dock in Canary Islands, citing a word that clashes with pandemic ideology.

It’s quite stunning actually. Here is Tedros saying straight up that the “most important thing” is solidarity. Sanchez has shown solidarity by letting the ship dock.

That should mean he’s stopped believing in contagion/death/vaccines/lockdowns. Tedros, I mean. But Sanchez too.

Tedros is telling Sanchez (which we all generally have no issue with) that he (and Spain) should have a socialist/emotional response to this allegedly contagious ship, not a WHO/public health threat/new pandemic/freak out to the max kind of response. Tedros is signaling, if you think about it, “This is not a deadly contagion. Just have solidarity with the people on the ship.”

This will enrage the people of Spain, especially Gran Canaria—it makes little sense politically for Sanchez, especially now, with the country in an uproar over mass migration and economic stagnation.



Clip here.

Also, the dead passengers? They have no names.

If you’re a reporter, you can just say “Dutch man,” “Dutch wife” and “German passenger.” (“Reported as a woman in some sources.” Itals mine.)

Did these people really exist? Really die? How would we know?

Mammothpox clip here.

Wow, did you realize deadly pox viruses could be lurking in theoretical wolly mammoth fossils from millions of years ago?

Look at that thing!



The WHO is such a wonderful global organization, devoted to anticipating all threats to humanity, including the threat of a new pandemic unleashed by wooly mammoth cooties.

Good thing they’ve already practiced and modeled everything down to the ICU bed occupancy rates, with AI modeling.

See the words in red?

EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE.



This photo below makes me laugh too. I had to put it in the post twice, in fact, it is so extraordinarily absurd.

Exercise Polaris powerpoint here.

We all agree: We’re not doing another one.

But as I have been saying:



They are.