The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yvette Worrall's avatar
Yvette Worrall
7h

There is reputed to be only one lone Matriarch elephant silently roaming the dense Knysna forest on the South African south-east coast. But she at least is - in touch - quite literally with her stimulating, comforting natural environment. Zoo loneliness is man determined hell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
hon j's avatar
hon j
7h

I would like to support this project, but prefer to not create an account on another platform or pay through Facebook. Is there another way to send money?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Celia Farber
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture