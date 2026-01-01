I wish we could all be together, and if we were, I would insist upon two New Year’s traditions—one from Russia, one from Spain.

I don’t know if it was just these Russian friends, (recorded years ago) or if all Russians do this, but the tradition as our Russian friends had it was to SCREAM out the old year, which seems like the perfect thing to do for 2025. What a preposterous year it was.

Many of us are ready to reclaim our essential humanity, pull it back from the black mirror matrix, and return to our “lives.”

Many of my best memories from 2025 come from you all, and if you are still here, please know that I appreciate and cherish you. I just never know how to express it.

In Spain, they have a charming New Year’s tradition that it seems every single person obeys—eating 12 grapes at midnight, on a countdown that allows 3 seconds for each grape. The successful swallowing of 12 grapes within the time frame bodes for good luck in the coming year. They sells pre-bagged grapes at stores and delis, in case anybody is missing their grapes.

One theory holds that it was an old aristocratic tradition, another that it was a PR campaign pushed by a grape company that had an excess of grapes to get rid of and persuaded the S

Agent Roger—we welcome your perspectives, as ever.

Clip here. (Ogíjares, 2024.)

Every year I post this version of Auld Lang Syne by the Irish Rovers—based on the Scots language poem by Robert Burns, 1788:

Below is the beautiful lyric, which grows more unintelligible as it progresses:

Burns’ original Scots verse Standard English version:



Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

and never brought to mind?

Should auld acquaintance be forgot,

and auld lang syne?[a]



Chorus:



For auld lang syne, my jo,

for auld lang syne,

we’ll tak’ a cup o’ kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.



And surely ye’ll be your pint-stoup!

and surely I’ll be mine!

And we’ll tak’ a cup o’ kindness yet,

for auld lang syne.



Chorus



We twa hae run about the braes,

and pou’d the gowans fine;

But we’ve wander’d mony a weary fit,

sin’ auld lang syne.



Chorus



We twa hae paidl’d in the burn,

frae morning sun till dine;[b]

But seas between us braid hae roar’d

sin’ auld lang syne.



Chorus



And there’s a hand, my trusty fiere!

and gie’s a hand o’ thine!

And we’ll tak’ a right gude-willie waught,

for auld lang syne.

I feel, partly from the influence of this song, that New Year’s Eve is about friendship and kindness.

It has a certain frequency, suggestive of renewal and forgiveness.

I hope wherever you are, even if you’re home with a cup of tea, that you can feel this frequency.

I wish each of you a very happy New Year and I send you joyous wishes for 2026, which we will traverse together.

Skål!!

🥂🥂🥂