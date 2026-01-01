The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dale Peterson's avatar
Dale Peterson
12h

I love the concept of screaming! I also love the concept of the grapes, but is it OK to have them in the form of wine?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andy Akey's avatar
Andy Akey
12h

Celia, either a vintner turns the grapes to wine or the old fashion way, eat the grapes and let the bio system do it! A blessed with grace New Year for you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Celia Farber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture