Has Donald Trump Severed Ties With Netanyahu, Having Discovered Manipulation? Celia FarberMay 09, 2025
Comment by Dimitri Lascaris: "When Biden was in office, the Western and Israeli media reported over and over again that Biden was ‘frustrated’ with Netanyahu, but Biden continued to arm Israel to the teeth and took no concrete action to end the genocide.
We’re now being treated to this same Kabuki theatre by the Trump administration.
Senior U.S. officials have told an Israeli newspaper that Trump is ‘disappointed’ with Netanyahu’s refusal to allow aid into Gaza. Yet Trump continues to arm Israel to the teeth and has taken no concrete action to end the genocide.
These anonymous leaks to the press are how U.S. presidents distance themselves from the heinous crimes of their rabid Israeli attack dog.
It’s nothing but a charade.
Unless and until the U.S. stops arming Israel, our operating assumption should be that the U.S. government wants Israel to complete its genocidal project." Meanwhile these demons are starving children trapped in a concentration camp, while aid trucks are sitting idle in Egypt. Pure evil.
Good cop, bad cop. Oldest trick in the book