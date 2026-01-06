The Truth Barrier

Celia Farber
2h

I'm enjoying being diagnosed, called names, condescended to, because it proves the breathtaking double standard of the moral highground left, who hold imperial and maybe racist views of Venezuelans. This is far from over.

Attacks bounce off me.

Maduro is not a socialist hero. There exist no socialist heroes. I'll say it again: There exist no socialist heroes, It's a recurring and pathological fantasy of Americans, for some reason. Who refuse to talk to anybody who ever lived through a socialist regime.

I rest my case.

Deenzy
4h

We have a Venezuelan friend who is extremely happy. He moved to London when he was in his twenties and had to use his money earned here to extract his parents when things got really bad. UK wouldn’t have them as they weren’t on a dinghy but he managed to get them in to Spain where they have been safe for several years.

The people that scolded you weren’t your friends.

