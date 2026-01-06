El Helecoide, Wikipedia.













Full 2018 United Nations report, also known as the Bachalet Report, here.

2022 Human Rights Council report here.

Torture In Venezuela (Wikipedia.)



It has become de rigeur to slam anybody who is honest about Maduro’s atrocious human rights record as a “coup simp.”



Previous writing here. (Loaded with CIA propaganda talking points.)

In the past 24 hours, two leftist American friends did me the favor of quickly bringing me up to date on the state of American despotic apologia, as it pertains to Venezuela. One called the “happy” Venezuelans “morons and/or scumbags,” followed by “wealthy” “privileged” etc. Another scolded me for “pushing CIA propaganda,” which I was commanded to “stop,” as I was “on the wrong side of history.”

This morning, I wrote this essay, in response:

Following two severe scoldings from two way left of center friends, starting at 4 am—one of whom called the “celebrators” in Venezuela “morons and/or scumbags,” followed up with “rich, privileged,” etc. Followed by a version of communism and socialism being thwarted by— Jews.

OK—Many Jews historically have been communists. True. I can’t help that fact, in the name of “fighting antisemitism.” I wake up every day and set my intention to fight distortions, lies, and propaganda.

Most of said Jews who were also instigators of communist revolutions were also Masons. (See Jüri Lina.) Their “Judaism” was not, far as I can tell, what rendered them blood thirsty. It was their revolutionary Masonry, with elements of Satanism, which cross mingles with Atheism. But let’s stay focused.



The battle is and has always been vertical, not horizontal.

Materialists vs. Believers.

”To the atheist, there is nothing but the earth and its organization.”

—Marina Tsvetaeva

That tic of mine usually yields thin-skinned Masonic apologia. “Masons only believe in excellence!” etc.

Second drubbing: I am “spreading CIA propaganda,” must “stop,” and am “on the wrong side of history,” no less.

Wow, that sounds bad.



I gripped the bathroom sink and scanned my soul.

I loathe the CIA. How did I wind up here? Has my mind stopped working? Am I nothing but a programmable anti-communist who will peddle any old sentimental CIA slop?

I did actually consider it.

Why would I be above being “brainwashed” and blind? Surely I’m not.



However—one wishes to be attacked accurately, for what one wrote, not for what one did not write.

I logged—these past 2 days— my objections to the capture/kidnapping of Maduro, and have been logging my objections to all things Neo-Con, American-Zionist-NWO Empire for years.

BUT—I committed the fractional sin of being “moved to tears” (literally) by the many clips of Venezuelans who were joyous, and to my horror, this was conflated with an endorsement of Trump’s NWO actions.

So I shake it down and realize: Yes, in this climate, even that will get you thrashed and dismissed as a CIA dupe. One should, to be correct, only quote the right kind of Venezuelans, who are furious and on the streets demanding Maduro’s return. The others are crap. No, “morons,” and “scumbags.” “Wealthy.”

I was stunned at the nastiness of these attacks—a throwback to the early days of Covid: Name calling, pathologizing, diagnosing, gaslighting.



American progressivism is not for the faint of heart.

So, can we still be friends?

If your friends actually shame you, dunce-cap you, insult your mind, and accuse you of being a CIA dupe, there’s not much to work with.



Despite writing clearly that my son’s Venezuelan friend’s comment was only one thread in a fabric, not proof of anything, I actually was accused of using his comment to singlehandedly fly the flag of US’ empire’s rogue plots.



I KNOW about crippling sanctions, CIA infiltrations, coups—all the crimes of the plunderer class. It doesn’t whitewash Maduro.

Maybe I should have quoted more pro-Maduro Venezuelans who are protesting for his return, in the name of balanced reporting.



On the other hand, maybe they should find out how nmany Venezuelans have been arrested for supporting Maduro’s ouster in the last few days.

As for Trump, Graham, Netanyahu, all of them—



Don’t people see that this is a scorched earth, Pike-ian NWO progression?



”Imagine there’s no countries. It’s easy if you try.”

—John Lennon



I can chew gum and walk at the same time.

I agree with this person, on the whole: “The US’s intentions are total domination and resource theft.”

If I’m not a leftist who thinks all global crime is committed by the CIA alone, what am I, and I’m not a conservative who thinks America and Israel stand for freedom in the so-called West, then what am I?



I agree with this person, (below) that it was a negotiated surrender. Deals, inside of deals, spawning deals, for global plunder and world domination. Not by the “US—” but by the actual order. Behind which, in my worldview, is the leering scull of the British Crown.

My friends on the left who are furious and disgusted with me for promoting happy Venezuelans don’t understand that I don’t even think the “United States” exists. We never got “liberated” Britain—because all liberties are false liberties before there is economic liberty. This is the only story, the one story, the lost story, the hardest to see story—the lie upon which all fantasies of freedom and nations spin like glockenspiel angels.

Nobody wants to tackle the story of the monetary system. Again I offer the writings of my friend Richard Kotlarz, Transcendentalist monetary historian, who patiently explained it to me, over countless hours, in person and on the phone, before he suddenly died in 2022.



Our entire history is false. The lost story is the story of how we were crucified by Alexander Hamilton working as an agent of the Crown.

The rest is all sentimental fog, accusations and counteraccusations. Marxists can’t see it, nor can Libertarians. I can’t see it, quite, but I know what I can’t yet see, and I have recordings of Richard trying to explain it. The story of money, beginning in the Garden of Eden. That’s how far back he went. As did his good friend Stephen Zarlenga, whose tome “The Lost Science of Money: The Mythology of Money, The Story Of Power” killed him. Richard said Ron Paul understood aspects. As did Dennis Kucinich. But just aspects.

That was, admittedly, a digression.



Negotiated surrender? Maybe.

We have no way of knowing much, but we have a way of at least not tuning out inconvenient Venezuelans with stories to tell.



To be accused of being “on the wrong side of history” because I won’t act as an apologist for Maduro’s sadistic crimes, (see linked reports above) and the plunder of his country, because it matters more to my vanity to be seen as a proper Trump/CIA/Empire hater—this renders me speechless.

No matter how many survivor testimonies, mass murder and torture reports, first hand witness testimonies, one furnishes these people with, they are set in granite to their outmoded apologia. I find it, frankly, specious and infuriating. And I wish I could use stronger words.



How many times and ways do I have to say it?



I don’t presently understand or endorse the way Maduro was captured, I don’t think for one moment it was a sudden eruption of US devotion to “freedom,” I UNDERSTAND it is all about geo-political plunder, I UNDERSTAND that our CIA wreaks chaos and havoc around the world, and am even willing to concede they make despotic socialism even worse, for geo-political gain. But so help me I will need join them in their reality-denying cult of “what about-ism.”



”Maduro tortured and killed people? Well what about the CIA…”

BOTH ARE TRUE.

I am guessing Calvin Tucker was invited to Venezuela by the Menduro regime to observe the election, yet found nothing worrying about this—no concern for a cooked story. Do people fly themselves to Venezuela to observe elections? Hm.



Venezuela invented the election rigging software, that rigs elections around the world, is my understanding.

#AskAVenezuelan

Over the past few days, the American left has done nothing to redeem its reputation for being queasily comfortable with mass murder and torture so long as it fits their ideological framework.

I oppose all torture, all mass murder, all imprisonment of dissenters.

That includes, as I have placed on the record many times, Israel’s mass murder and torture campaigns in Gaza and the West Bank.

I feel that the American right turned “communist” when it developed a taste for the blood of innocents after October 7. That’s the most elemental definition of the “communism” that sends American progressives into paroxysms of condescension when you dare offend their words. (Communism, socialism.)

Covid was also communism. Everything that denies human sovereignty, freedom, safety and dignity is “communism.”

I’m prepared to lose friends, prepared to be called all kinds of names.

Decent people can admit Maduro tortured and murdered his people while at the same time questioning US motives.

Ask a Venezuelan.

If you’re curious. Unless you already know all there is to know.

Go ahead and mock us peddlers of the happy narrative. I’m willing to bet money such mockers have not read the reports I linked above.

It blows my mind how downright imperial these leftists are—trashing the bad Venezuelans who had the nerve to endure things Americans can’t even imagine.

But it is always there, this diabolical, reality denying, empathy-bereft frequency among American progressives.

This is the last day of my life I will argue with them, or let them insult me, or insult the people of Venezuela.



As for Trump, I wish he would devote himself to lifting up the quality of life of working class Americans—the base he has abandoned.

I will never “forgive” him for Warpspeed, but I’m glad he’s seeing the light, and beginning to dismantle at least parts of the deadly vaccine apparatus. The American version of mass murder by the state. Like in Gaza, the deaths were not swift, but slow and torturous.

I’m sorry to say it, but he has blood on his hands.

Until the US bans all mRNA vaccines, it is as heinous as state as Maduro’s was.

So—progressive moralists out there— don’t think you can get me on the charge of being enamored by this government.

Another thing: I don’t give a damn who agrees with me.

As the Who song has it: “I don’t need to be forgiven.”

Crabbily—