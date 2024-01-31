A Canadian father sings Happy Birthday to his son, in heaven.

Sean Hartman died at 17, 33 days after injection, which he had to take to be allowed to play hockey, which was central to his life. His mother found him dead in his room.

The family is suing, his father Daniel Hartman reports.

The Tweet I linked to above is Allen Martin, whose teenage daughter Trista Martin was killed by Pfizer shots.

They tell their story in the documentary Shot Dead, which you can see here.

Since their children were murdered, these fathers, Daniel and Martin, have become good friends and support one another, speaking on the phone every day.

Sheryl Attkisson covers several cases of injured and or killed children here.