Health Canada and Veteran's Affairs Partner In Release Of Coloring And Activity Book For Children To Help Them Understand "Medical Assistance In Dying," Or "MAiD."
"It Doesn't Hurt."
MAiD is defined as “…medicines to stop the person’s body from working.”
“When their body stops working, the person dies. This is done in a way that does not hurt the person. The medicines help them feel comfortable and peaceful.”
Presently, one must be 18 years of age in Canada to qualify for euthanasia.
Is this a drive to make parents demand it for their…
