Hearing Voices: My Sister Bibi Can Hear What Rabbits Say
Their Stories Remind Us How Still Wonderful The Real World Is
“One day on my porch Bibi saw me moving so so fast. I was going to have bunny babies maybe so I built us a nest. There was a long cardboard box on my porch and it was safe and clean. I pulled out my fur. That’s how they can stay warm until they have their own fur. I moved hay by carrying it in my mouth. I ran around many times very fast and moved hay …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Truth Barrier to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.