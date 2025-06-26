I’m trying to name, organize, and help direct funding to a fiercely brave, utterly broke one woman-led animal rescue here in Granada. Her name is Elena— it was from her I got Rafa and Alex. This young lady jumps walls, to save animals, breaks into properties if they are trapped there, basically risks her life, gets assaulted—all kinds of things. She gets meetings with the Mayor of Granada, tries to get criminal convictions for people who have tortured or killed animals. She has no budget.

This morning, I called her, about a kitten she had posted about on FB with a broken hip. Well, that little one didn’t make it.

I told Elena: “We need to name you, you need a PayPal account, and then I can help you. Give me a few minutes to think of a name.”



I came up with something, and would like to know if you all think it is a good name.

You can also suggest names if you like.



The name I came up with is simply this:



”Save A Life Granada”



In Spanish: “Salva Una Vida Granada.”

I’m very tired, and so many of my intentions crumble.

I don’t want this one to crumble.

The big rescue groups here get all the money, and are often run by non Spanish people, if I have understood it.

Same pattern as in so many other things—



The idea here is to direct funding to a very small one, whose work and spirit I can vouch for personally.

I just need help with the name.

