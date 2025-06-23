I searched all over for a balanced mainstream news source. They’re all showing the missiles in the skies but no context at all.

Scott Ritter is who I finally settled on, as we struggle to wrap our minds around all this. (Clip above.)

Not sure who Thomas Keith is but at least he has his own language, and original way of putting things.

Oil prices down?

“It’s almost mind boggling.” —CNN



Clip here.

Toppling Foreign Leaders Openly: A US Franchise





Trump and the US now a making a McDonald’s like franchise out of “regime change,” around the world?

This suggests to me that MAGA has become possessed with a new, dark spirit, that is part $18 salty popcorn, part King Kong suicide cult.

Understand that movements, like people, can become possessed.

Very easily—in fact, it is the norm.

Watch out for movements.