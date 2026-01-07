HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Announces New Dietary Guidelines Elevating The Radical Notion Americans Should Eat Real Food. "Protein And Healthy Fats Are Essential And We're Ending The War On Saturated Fats."
Bad Day For Chemical Corporations, Fake Meat Companies, The Diabetes Industrial Complex, The Statin Swindlers, The Soros Gang, And More. GREAT Day For The Rest Of Us
“Protein and healthy fats are essential, and we’re ending the war on saturated fats.”
“Added sugars, especially sugar-sweetened beverages, drive metabolic disease.”
“As Secretary of Health and Human Services, my message is clear: Eat real food.”
—Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
I'm not weighing it, rendering it this or that. I'm merely saying: This happened.
that South Park episode...
"The pyramid doesn't work. We've already tried it." -- The Scientist
"It's upside down." -- RFK Jr
"What?" -- The Scientist
"Sir, the pyramid is upside down" -- RFK Jr
[...]
"Flip the damn food pyramid!" -- The Scientist
[...]
"Get the President on the phone. Tell him to have some steak with his butter." -- The Scientist
https://x.com/SecKennedy/status/2009030101426426219