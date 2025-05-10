Hiding In Plain Sight: Mysteries Of New York City's Buildings
The Tartaria Video Creator Who Made The Impenetrable Subject Accessible
Many of you will have been sent a video by “My Lunch Break,” by a friend, and likely it will be the first time you realize Tartaria videos can be funny.
I was clued in about “My Lunch Break” by my friend Robert Abrams, about 2 months ago, and I remember he said: “The patterns this guy finds. You have to listen to it.”
I did—starting with the New York City episode, and was hooked.
The fact that this silliness passes for legit, or even entertaining, among otherwise discerning & intelligent people reveals the tremendous failure of education and the great success of the modernist mission to erase history & to start from scratch in order to stupefy the population..
Long before educational dogma abandoned the classics and civics, and before Rockefeller Interests took over medical education, similar imperial interests usurped architecture education and severed the tradition from its rich and varied past, roughly coincident with the great depression. That is why our built environment plainly does not conform to the 'arrow of progress,' and earlier generations were capable of achieving such beautiful & complex heights.
Literally, the word "beauty" has been taboo & a mark of 'nostalgia' & 'sentimentality' in arts education (architecture included) for at least 90 years. You will not graduate almost all programs (with literally less than 10 exceptions of all the world's architecture schools) if you dare to pursue beauty as a topic of discussion or goal. You will be laughed into the theater department.
The history of this transformation is fascinating, and little probed. It is the same reason why architects are not taught proportion any more, and why geometry is not taught as the most fundamental math.
And it is the same reason why Obama's and W.'s education programs abandoned the need to read fiction from a young age. A people who cannot discern fiction from non-fiction, cannot tell when their rulers are lying to them.
The Covid Op would not have been a possible grift if modernism had not first lobotomized architects 5 generations ago.
