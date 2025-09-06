“ALL OF EM! ALL OF EM!”

Florida resident, Medical freedom activist Susan Sweetin (& good friend of mine) breaks down in tears talking about the Ladapo announcement.

Religious Exemptions?

The day before yesterday I was speaking with Vera Sharav in New York and she said she was against religious exemptions and was going to come out and say so. “Meaning, if everybody isn’t free then nobody is free?” I asked. “Yes, exactly,” she said. “It sets up a separated society.”

I agree. Let’s go for broke.

That all Americans should have the right not to be ritually murdered by their government, or their pharma-bought “politicians,” and also have the right not to have to ritually murder their children in the name of public health and “safety.”

Surely the Founding Fathers would concur.

“Are We There Yet?”

We’re far from out of the woods, but one can’t deny “things are happening.”

Those who see only bricks of prisons under construction may be underestimating God’s ‘mysterious ways.’

“To the atheist, there is nothing except the earth and its organization.”

—Marina Tsvetaeva

Blackpill Vs. Chess

Trump continues to speak idiocy and calumny on vaccines, but his supporters tell me—tell us—that it’s 5D chess. What can one say, to that? If actions and statements of calumny actually represent their opposite, at an unnamed future date, we are denied all possibility to react to anything at face value.

I have no idea.

Here are the two camps: 5D chess vs. Blackpill realism (cult mentality.)



So which do I choose, if I have to choose?

I can’t choose, yet.

I think Trump will go with anybody at all who will “invest in America.” He seems to mainly think in terms of Big Money As Singular Good—yet there are notable exceptions, chiefly Kennedy.

I think this dinner was an abomination, and I notice Melania wore black, but probably not for our reasons.

And here’s more abomination:





I can’t square it. It’s not square-able!

I can only cling to one shard of gratitude, not minor, that Trump a) made RFK Jr. head of HHS and unleashed him, largely to do all he is doing, and b) has not yet thrown him under the pharma-vaccine-public health quadrillion dollar death bus.

I think we should follow all developments with open minds and stop pretending we have a clue, since we’re not in those rooms.

Trump is wildly contradictory—forget him for a moment.

I don’t know how to grow a belief in “5D chess,” but I am willing to listen with interest and civility to those who insist he is not merely a globalist in drag, pushing us into digital slavery. Said “listening” (to the ones who still think America can make it, via Trump, and that he is a white hat) offers temporary relief from black pill despair, but I can’t say I see it, or get it. Sometimes it makes me mad. And sometimes black-pillers who don’t accept the miracles happening at the same time, under RFK Jr., make me mad.

One side is right, one side is wrong; Time will tell.

I think we should avoid divination, and speculation, especially about motive—a principle Serge Lang taught. Follow the public record, Lang said, and avoid clouding things up with speculations about motive. I was on his mailing list for years, and kept all his “files.” I wish he were here, but he ended his life in 2006, which was a disastrous loss to us all, but especially his friend and ally Peter Duesberg.

Part of my job, as I see it, is naming the fighters nobody speaks of or knows of, who “died trying.” I long for a day when I have gotten it all on the record, but so far, a lot remains.

AIDS was where they built the first real fake virus global superstate, paving the road to Covid. It’s not just an old story I won’t shut up about. I don’t like writing about it, it feels like a funeral. I want to let it all go. But I can’t.

An aside: David Baltimore is an important serpent, among countless HIV/AIDS serpents, way beyond Fauci.

They all made billions.

I never know which thoughts or historical facts “matter,” but Serge comes to mind when one wants to warn against speculating about motives.

Reasons To Rejoice

What happened in Florida—the Ladapo announcement— is historic and potentially a first domino for states to secede from federal pharma tyranny.

Maybe Ladapo will become a bigger nightmare for “pharma” cultists than even Kennedy. What he said was not only about vaccines or “public health—” it struck at the very heart of atheist-rooted fake pandemiology and vaccinology.

Meanwhile, some vaccine loving states are fighting to maintain the vaccine tyranny, in both the west and Northeast:

In other news: WSJ is reporting that Tylenol will be claimed as central culprit in autism causation by the Kennedy investigation. I doubt that—if they mean vaccines will be off the hook.

No way. I have heard, however, from insiders that yes, Tylenol will be highlighted as one of the co-factors in autism causation.

My understanding has always been that Tylenol worsens autism onset when given for fever, to infants, after vaccines set off the cascade of brain toxicity. That’s been known since at least 2008. It also causes problems during gestation.

Tylenol is very dangerous. A dark chapter unto itself.

Did it play a tragic and central role in the autism sequence? Is MSM trying to make it the central driver, to absolve vaccines?

I’d forgotten about those two FDA officials, Gruber and Krause, mentioned by Kennedy, who Biden pressured to resign when they came out and said Covid vaccines boosters. No Democrat Firing Freakout then. No cries of an FDA in “shambles.”

“That’s right. Get a shot and have a beer.”



Blast from the past—”Summer of Freedom,” and How To Be A Good American



Biden pushes Americans to get vaccinated for national unity in a "summer of freedom, and joy” before July 4, making it “fun,” with free vaccines incentives pushed by NBA, NHL, Nascar, and more. It only gets more surreal, with time.

Look at his insane grin at the 1:25 mark! The right side of his mouth bends upward in a grin that would scare both children and dogs. How does he even do that?

Does Joe Biden still have cancer, by the way?

Watch this video (above) if you would like to take the black edge off your black-pill-edness.

We have come a long way.

But will we ever have a media that considers 9,252 deaths on day of or within 1-2 days of shots a “story?” Without that, we remain in a wide open propaganda and gaslighting grave.

The Money Behind The Dudgeon

Bernie Sanders has received over $23 million in campaign contributions from pharmaceutical and “healthcare” sponsors since 1990. Warren, $10.4 million.

How is this not part of every single “nutgraph” in all media, describing the flogging of Kennedy by these shameful government zombies as some kind of heroic defense of the nation’s safety? (The question implies I still don’t know what “media” is, but I do.)

POST REALITY SOCIETY?

My Current Position And Why I Am Not A Blackpiller

For those aghast that Kennedy said President Trump should get a Nobel Prize for OWS, here’s my best interpretation:



He stressed that President Trump got Americans back to work and called it good leadership.

Hold on—

Not browbeating, but hear me out:

President Trump placed RFK Jr. in his current position as head of HHS.

From within that Trojan Horse position, Trump has given Kennedy free reign to investigate the true causes of explosive autism (1 in 31 American children.) In order to do this unthinkable and unprecedented thing, Kennedy must “spare” Trump as best he can. Realpolitik. Do we want him to attack Trump, be fired, and hand victory to the enemy?

Or do we want him to walk all the necessary lines, bide his time, and work from within to undercut and undermine the poison industrial complexes, one at a time, even if, while doing so, he sometimes issues inconsistent rhetoric?

We were in hell, squarely—just a few years ago. We had no hope at all.

We now have the entire pharma-shilling mass media, and the entire vaccine profiting professional and political class screaming for RFK Jr.’s head on a platter. That means even if we anti-vaccine abolitionists may not think RFK Jr. is going far enough, they sure do. And Trump is showing no signs (that I can see) of throwing RFK Jr. under the bus. So far. He does spout vaccine propaganda, all the time, but he keeps Kennedy where he is.

Very interesting.

Anybody who claims they can see the entire picture, and would have you shamed for your “hopium” might, just might, be seeking to impose an ideological despondency they can’t possibly have earned. Or maybe they are just relatively new to this war.

All I try to do each day is at least not unintentionally assist my mortal enemy and the enemy of all that lives. That means giving thanks to God for RFK Jr’s works and sacrifices, and not demanding of him that all my personal fantasies of how exactly he should slay this dragon be fulfilled.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the first rock thrown through the vaccine cult-mad house in America.

I reject entirely the notion that he is playing a role, or whatever.

All I can tell you is all I know. In the conversations I had with RFK Jr. during the work I did on the AIDS chapters in The Real Anthony Fauci, he told me what he has, what he knows, what documents he has seen, and how said documents prove dead to rights that they knew, (that vaccines and other non genetic factors, caused autism.) (Not only Simpsonwood but also other damning behind closed door documents.) Of course they did. He offered me to work on processing all these documents, and said “I have more work for you than you could ever finish, it’s endless,” he said.

(He tried to get me a job at The Defender, but over the following year and a half, it became clear that I was not valued by the then editor of The Defender, and eventually, A CHD top insider told me as a favor, that I was not, with my style of writing, right for The Defender, though she said she loves my work but didn’t want me to waste my time where it simply was not a good match. I thanked her. She was right.)

We all have a role to play, and I believe the culture is shifting our way; The zombie class is panicking. Even if RFK Jr. is muffled or handled or even blackmailed, he’s still a wrecking ball, and our best hope for breaking the spell.

It’s ok to be happy, and it’s ok to have no real clue about the big picture. Embrace it.

Keep Eye On Ball

In short, I think this is the proper attitude in a long war: Never help the enemy, never attack a fellow warrior in public, think victory, forgive flaws, and curb ego. Trashing Kennedy as blackpill, fashionable despair “content” is not a luxury I, personally, can afford, or risk, though criticism, where merited, is valid.

Blackpillers often confuse diplomacy with blind “worship,” and demand people share their every suspicion and misgiving.

Trump? I have no clue. Kennedy—I have a clue.

I think we have a fighting chance.

A point I repeat often:

The Real Anthony Fauci changed the whole culture like a seismic wave. After that, everything was different from anything we knew before.

So the way I see it, half the war is already won, from that book alone, in my estimate, and I have no idea how to lose my gratitude and replace it with jaundice.

Shostakovich wrote in his memoirs, quoting Checkhov as saying: “The only thing I won’t write is a condemnation.”

Be you. Let others be them.

I know Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be a very decent person, and “the real deal,” despite all the seeming compromises he’s made, which I label his “Shostakovich dilemma.”

To wit:



“The same work was essentially received two different ways.”

