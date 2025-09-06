The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Lord's avatar
Jack Lord
37m

I have fierce optimism too. What else can you know smack dab in the middle of an unfolding historical epoch?

Excellent post. I think you've been the best throughout this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
1h

Go Joe Ladapo!

Don't commit Arkancide!

;-/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Celia Farber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture