1958

From ChinesePosters.net

What is my “point?”

None.

I’m fascinated by propaganda posters, and when it comes to Chinese propaganda, the phrasings are rhythmically and thematically, I would say, untranslatable, or maybe “impossible” to the Western propagandized ear.

For example:

“Happy to see that pulling up seedlings no longer needs bending the waist.”

I am not dredging up anything about China. Or about what is good and what is bad.

In other words: This post is not intended as propaganda.