History By Way Of Propaganda Posters
At Chinese Posters.Net
From ChinesePosters.net
What is my “point?”
None.
I’m fascinated by propaganda posters, and when it comes to Chinese propaganda, the phrasings are rhythmically and thematically, I would say, untranslatable, or maybe “impossible” to the Western propagandized ear.
For example:
“Happy to see that pulling up seedlings no longer needs bending the waist.”
I am not dredging up anything about China. Or about what is good and what is bad.
In other words: This post is not intended as propaganda.
Propaganda makes the world go round. Without it, we'd be drowning in truth and who could stand that? It would be a total shock to the system.
nyc is still world capitol of cringe propaganda posters
this at my old subway stop https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/sign-outside-of-a-subway-station-asks-riders-to-wear-a-mask-news-photo/1330093344