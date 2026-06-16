The Truth Barrier

The Truth Barrier

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

Propaganda makes the world go round. Without it, we'd be drowning in truth and who could stand that? It would be a total shock to the system.

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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
4hEdited

nyc is still world capitol of cringe propaganda posters

this at my old subway stop https://www.gettyimages.com/detail/news-photo/sign-outside-of-a-subway-station-asks-riders-to-wear-a-mask-news-photo/1330093344

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