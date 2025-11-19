Article by 2nd Smartest Guy In The World here.

I listened to this when it came out and can’t remember if I posted it, but it is VERY disturbing. It reveals who Jeffrey Epstein was, by way of his 50th birthday album, one page at a time.

At the 1:04 mark, Whitney Webb discusses what seems to me to be the missing limb of 99% of Epstein speculation and reportage, namely his beginnings as an arms trafficker, parallel to Iran Contra.



This is also evident in the clip above, as you can see from the photo (left side.)



I can’t work out why this is so rarely mentioned.

Clip here.