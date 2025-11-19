House Passes Bill To Release Epstein "Files" With Only One "Nay" Vote
Strange Neo-Epstein PSY OP Seems Aimed At Crashing Epstein "Plane" With Countless Members Of Elite Society On It, While Expecting Only Donald Trump To Perish
Article by 2nd Smartest Guy In The World here.
I listened to this when it came out and can’t remember if I posted it, but it is VERY disturbing. It reveals who Jeffrey Epstein was, by way of his 50th birthday album, one page at a time.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
At the 1:04 mark, Whitney Webb discusses what seems to me to be the missing limb of 99% of Epstein speculation and reportage, namely his beginnings as an arms trafficker, parallel to Iran Contra.
This is also evident in the clip above, as you can see from the photo (left side.)
I can’t work out why this is so rarely mentioned.
Clip here.
The Truth Barrier is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In 1992 Congress ordered the release of the JFK files and, well, I'm still waiting.
I wonder how much has already been shredded, deleted , smashed and burned …
guess we will get some insight…
perhaps.