It never gets less strange; It gets more strange, over time. That sudden switch flip in March of 2020, when being a good American meant walking around, unironically, in a face diaper, even if, and especially if, you were the President of the United States. This mass theatrical, mass enactment of the collapse of American identity, into a nation of mindless idiots. A nation of mean, angry, frightened, hostile, public health worshipping accusers—the modern day equivalent of the medieval witch-hunters, who made sure they won the game whether the accused drowned or didn’t.

The mask was a symbol of self-worship and accusation—an inversion of adulthood. As though a cruel, absurdist playwright had written the script for the end of everything, including, and especially “science” and “public health.” The triumph of the baseless accusation, and the rise of contagion mania as national religion. Being a good American meant promoting, with this paper thing over half your face, the new big idea that death was everywhere, on every surface, in every air space, and you (the good American) would do your part to “fight” it. To render the world death free and risk free—un-liveable.

I can’t locate myself. I know I have not died but I don’t know what to call this.

Of what were they so petrified that it called for the destruction of the nation?

It was a drawing. A drawing that became animated by mass media indoctrination to represent the new threat, for nothing fuels national identity so much as rallying behind a common enemy, no questions asked.

Research, thought, knowledge, discernment—all threats to the new American ideal.

If, after Pearl Harbor, American-ism meant enlisting in the war, likely to face death, this end stage national psychosis reduced it to an absurd expression of paranoia, using the symbolic “mask” to express a fear of death so great the brain shuts down entirely. And this was pre-programmed by decades of softening, poisoning, and coddling, until Americans were large, waddling babies, with diapers strapped on their heads—a silent, deranged cry for state sponsored infantalization.