Imagine this. I been dealing with this crowd since the late 80s.

This is the main reason you would perhaps give me a slight break, if you are ever searching for one. This is why I am still going to all corners trying to reconstruct my mind, as it was before it was torn apart by these people.

Before the vicious Woke gangs of today, there was this one: Gay men wrapped in the AIDS victim flag and milking it for all it was worth. An insatiable victim mob if ever there was one. You all get so angry at Jewish victim consciousness, exploitation of the Holocaust—my GOD, look up the history of post 1970s gay men in big cities. Read the screeching screeds of Larry Kramer.

Or interview me.

Except I am unclear if I want to talk about it.

The AIDS cult got right onto the Covid ship. Seamless.

It’s a cult that actually worships viruses that do not exist. They even eroticize viruses that don’t exist.

Who remembers “barebacking?” That was when highly sexually active gay men arranged for themselves to be admired and praised for seeking to transmit “HIV” (a virus that didn’t exist) as a new erotic language connected to mimicking pregnancy. (“Bug catching…” I can’t recall all the terms but I wrote about it at the time.)

The praise part was that they had taken control of their fears, or whatever. Meanwhile, straight people were sent to prison for life for not taking “HIV transmission” seriously enough. Nushawn Williams, for example. Whose blood tested on EM showed he did not “have” HIV.

It’s all rigged to the clouds and beyond. Selected groups, like gay men, can do no wrong. Straight men can do no right.

I now see why this extreme special treatment was deployed as part of the paving of the road to the rise of the LGBTQ trans Superstate.

PS: Pride is a sin.