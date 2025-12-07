How Many Of EU's 27 Member States Do You Think Give Hep B Shots At Birth? How Many Do Not? Twenty Two Do NOT. And They're Just Fine
Also: President Trump Orders Comprehensive Evaluation Of US Childhood Vaccine Schedule, Compared To The Rest Of The World; Calls US Vaccine Schedule With 72 Shots In Childhood "Ridiculous."
Also: Portugal.
So, the five who do:
The REST do not.
Why are they still interviewing nervous Nellies and screaming Mimis all over television, about the removal of an absurd, dangerous, often lethal and 100% unnecessary shot that TWENTY TWO EU Nations do not give, except in cases of clear, specific risk?
Pres. Trump needs to start with focusing on efforts to eliminate all vaccine-related immunity from liability.
This will have a real and immediate impact, which is what we need NOW.
Italy does it too. At least for 15 years ago - my son is born in Italy and unfortunately, because I did not know better, he had his vaccines in the first year - hep b was one of them.
I found out though that this specific vaccine was introduced in Italy because in the 90's the health minister was payed some millions to do that - so clearly nothing to do with health.