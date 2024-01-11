How Often Does A Short Documentary Stun You Motionless? Your Whole Being Reduced To: "Wait. WHAT?"
And I Don't Wish To Place The OP's Name/Brand In This Headline, As I Finally Understand "Op" Names Carry Trauma Which Gets Re-Inflicted At Every Mention
The film.
I knew parts of this. Bits. I’d heard of an “art project.”
But the way this film is made is so clear, it feels almost disorienting.
You brain only produces: “Why don’t we all know this? All of this?”
I found it at an X account with 273 followers. I always go looking where people say no blueberries grow.
Am I wrong? Did all of you know all of this? Not the “bits” we all knew but this. (Sum total of film.)
A few things I want to stress: The shot where the artist group, all men, are wearing string bikinis. Monarch Monarch Monarch. Everything is a disordering of the eye’s expectations shrouded in hypnosis that commands you not to find it strange, if you wish to be cool and included.
All the layers of humiliation, degradation, and especially complicity.
This actually made me really angry.
Where are they today?
The two members in the two YT videos below have different accents. The one at the bottom does seem to have an Austrian accent. The one droning on in the sand, unsure.
And as people have noted, he can’t draw. But he’s an “artist.”
Here’s a link to the film on YouTube.
How Often Does A Short Documentary Stun You Motionless? Your Whole Being Reduced To: "Wait. WHAT?"
Thanks, Celia, for posting the documentary. Yes, I knew almost all of this information. I was a member of 911 Truth Tucson in 2003-2005 and the group had a library of videos that we distributed on CDs on the 11th of every month to passers-by in cars on one of the busiest streets in Tucson. A retired architecture professor from the U of Az and I would hold a banner about 20 feet long and 4 feet high that read: Re-investigate 911. I admit that the Israeli-Mossad art project was definitely one of the most bizarre anomalies of 911 among the 150+ such anomalies that have been documented. Most people today know very little about this massive psy op just like they don't know anything about the massive HIV psy op or the Covid psy op either. I gave up a while ago talking to the brick walls that surround the consciousness of the common folk but I applaud you for your efforts, sincerely.
This is the problem of people not moving out of their comfort zones; they don't expand their horizons or learn anything new. City dwellers and ruralites have no idea how the other lives if they don't EVER go outside their area to explore the other.
People get trapped in their own little self-centered world; that makes it very easy for them to be swayed by only getting one side of the story.
As a male, I was anything but impressed with how the video featuring Gelitin opened. That was so unnecessary, but at the same time, it shows the level of depravity that rules our world at present. It was stuff like that that caused very large and famous empires to collapse, i.e. Rome.
If I had EVER called my mother that despicable "c" word, my father would've intervened in a very powerful way. 65 years later, I'd still be looking for my head, and rightfully so! Sadly, much of our world is in a trance, under mass hypnosis...just as the Bible predicted it would be in the last days. When I read the daily obits, every day someone's family was acutely aware of their late loved one's last days...We all have one.
Art or no art, we'd best snap out of the trance, and be prepared to meet our Creator, the greatest Designer, Architect, and Artist there ever was / is. After all, we get our creative abilities from Him, and they entail much more than ditch digging...staring into a hole with no sense of purpose or hope. We were created to do more than aimlessly make our way through life eating, drinking, and making merry, expecting nothing more than death at the end of our journey. Death is the beginning of real life, a much better life! It's well worth the "digging" to learn more about it. :)