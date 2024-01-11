The film.

I knew parts of this. Bits. I’d heard of an “art project.”

But the way this film is made is so clear, it feels almost disorienting.

You brain only produces: “Why don’t we all know this? All of this?”

I found it at an X account with 273 followers. I always go looking where people say no blueberries grow.

Am I wrong? Did all of you know all of this? Not the “bits” we all knew but this. (Sum total of film.)



A few things I want to stress: The shot where the artist group, all men, are wearing string bikinis. Monarch Monarch Monarch. Everything is a disordering of the eye’s expectations shrouded in hypnosis that commands you not to find it strange, if you wish to be cool and included.

All the layers of humiliation, degradation, and especially complicity.



This actually made me really angry.

Where are they today?

The two members in the two YT videos below have different accents. The one at the bottom does seem to have an Austrian accent. The one droning on in the sand, unsure.

And as people have noted, he can’t draw. But he’s an “artist.”

Here’s a link to the film on YouTube.