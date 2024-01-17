Share this postHow Orthodox Christians View Mary celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHow Orthodox Christians View Mary Celia FarberJan 17, 202460Share this postHow Orthodox Christians View Mary celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther88ShareI don’t know if anybody else has been struggling with this as I have been, but for me, this resolves it. 60Share this postHow Orthodox Christians View Mary celiafarber.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther88SharePreviousNext
How Orthodox Christians View Mary
I've already banned one comment for being obnoxious and snobby. Can people please try to understand that when you see something that does NOT represent your faith, you DO HAVE an option to leave it alone, not throw rocks of condemnation at it. Thanks to this post now you know how Orthodox Christians view Mary.
Nobody asked anybody to agree, or morph suddenly into one. But I do ask you to try to respect that you don't need to OBJECT to and ALTER everything that is not like you. You can learn and just observe: "Oh, so that is how OTHERS perceive or feel."
It's really childish and rude to start GUILT TRIPPING people when they put forth a perspective not your own. And no, I am not Catholic. But I note the hint of strong salt with which the question is asked.
Again: This is the Orthodox view. Nobody needs to be Orthodox, but this is their view. And the prayers are the Rosary are in fact in the Bible so watch out for tropes everybody.