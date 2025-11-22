How They Treat Children In Japan
From a distance, it always seemed to me that Japan enjoyed a relative freedom from scrutiny where their strict rules for immigration and citizenship were concerned. I don't remember hearing the same incessant accusation that has plagued the west for decades. And look at the civilization the Japanese created for themselves; a model for all with an intelligent citizenry to follow.
But following Michael Yon, I see that the situation has changed now. The globalists apparently have noticed, and have thus set to work on Japan. Where prosperity reigns, the globalist mission is to undermine it. I hope these children grow up to preserve Japan, and expel all the WEF/Blackrock poison that seems to be setting in.
So they treat their future slaves better.....perhaps that's why the loyalty of Japanese to their employers is so great: they've been treated better. Public school system should be abandoned. Go back to homeschooling, mentors and vocational training.